England vs Wales live: how to watch Six Nations game, TV streams, kickoff time

The Six Nations schedulers couldn't have timed this England vs Wales clash any better, with each fanbase in similarly optimistic mood ahead of Saturday's encounter at Twickenham. That's been a rarity in recent times.

England won their opener for the first time in four years, coming from behind to beat 27-24. Although the winning margin of three points was their slimmest against Italy, and 17 of their points came from the boot of George Ford, it was a promising performance, with all-action wing Tommy Freeman and debutant flanker Ethan Roots catching the eye.

Wales may have lost to Scotland in Cardiff for the first time in over two decades, but their rousing second-half display will be talked about for years. By throwing caution to the wind, Warren Gatland's men came within a single point of overturning a 27-0 deficit, with scrum-half Tomos Williams providing the spark upon his introduction at half-time.

Fly-half Ioan Lloyd and No.8 Aaron Wainwright were key to what was so nearly the recovery of recoveries, and Welsh fans are hungry for more.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE ENGLAND VS WALES LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The England vs Wales kickoff is on Saturday, February 10, at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. In Australia, that's 3.45am AEDT on Sunday, February 11.

England vs Wales venue

Saturday's game will be played at the 82,000-seater Twickenham Stadium, the largest of the Six Nations venues. It takes its name from the leafy south-west London suburb, and the ground it was built on was previously used for growing vegetables, hence its nickname: the Cabbage Patch.

