Canada vs Mexico live stream: how to watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free

Canada vs Mexico kicks off at 10.30pm ET on March 20

Canada vs Mexico is tonight's CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 and you you can watch it for free. Streaming info below. El Tri are the favorites to make the final.

Canada's run to last summer's Copa America semi-finals was proof of the potential that lies in Jesse Marsch's squad. The Canucks beat Suriname home and away in the last eight to reach the finals a SoFi Stadium, California.

Mexico's inability to emerge from their Copa America group last summer resulted in Javier Aguirre returning as El Tri boss last July, but not even the 66-year-old's third spell has improved matters.

Aguirre was hit by a bottle from the crowd after his side lost 2-0 in the Nations League quarter-final first leg to Honduras and, though the Central Americans won the return 4-0 thanks to a Henry Martin brace, they're in desperate need of some momentum.

The Canada vs Mexico live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness 2025.

The Canada vs Mexico live stream is on free-to-air CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel in the UK, Europe and countries outside the Americas.

Both services are free. Simply go to the CONCACAF outlet of your choosing and enjoy all the Canada vs Mexico action live.

Click to see more Canada vs Mexico live streams▼ Residents in African countries can watch CONCACAF Nations League live streams via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel, as outlined above in the UK and Europe section. Similarly, in Oceania – including Australia and New Zealand – just follow the details outlined above to watch for free.

Click to see more Canada vs Mexico live streams▼ Canada One Soccer and FuboTV have the rights to the CONCACAF Nations League in Canada. Caribbean For English language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League will be on Rush, Sportsmax and Bluu across the Caribbean. Costa Rica Repretel, Teletica, TD+, TDMAX, TUDN and Canal 7 will be showing the CONCACAF Nations League in Costa Rica. Canada vs Mexico will be on TUDN. Dominican Republic CDN Deportes will have Spanish-language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League in the Dominican Republic. El Salvador Canal 4 is the home of the CONCACAF Nations League in El Salvador. French Guiana France TV will show the CONCACAF Nations League in French Guiana for French speakers. Guatemala and Honduras Residents of Guatemala and Honduras can watch CONCACAF Nations League live streams with a TIGO Sports subscription. Mexico TUDN, Televisa and Canal 5 have the rights to show the CONCACAF Nations League in Mexico. Panama In Panama, Medcom, TVN, RPC and TVMAX share the rights to the CONCACAF Nations League. TUDN will be showing Canada vs Mexico. Nicaragua NicaSports will be showing the CONCACAF Nations League in Nicaragua. Puerto Rico Telemundo is the home of Spanish-language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League in Puerto Rico.

When does Canada vs Mexico start? The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League semi-final kicks off at 10.30pm ET on Thursday, March 20 / 2.30am GMT (Fri.).

Can I watch a Canada vs Mexico live stream for free? Yes! Viewers outside the Americas can watch Canada vs Mexico live stream via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel. Those in the US can tune in via CBS Sports Golazo, which is also free to US residents. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Canada vs Mexico on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key CONCACAF Nations League moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@concacafnationsleague) and Facebook (@Concacaf).