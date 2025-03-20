Canada vs Mexico live stream: how to watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free

How-to
By published

A place in the final is on the line for the Canucks and El Tri

TOLUCA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Raul Jimenez of Mexico reacts during the CONCACAF Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras at Nemesio Diez Stadium on November 19, 2024 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Jonathan Mondragon/Jam Media/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Canada vs Mexico is tonight's CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 and you you can watch it for free. Streaming info below. El Tri are the favorites to make the final.

Canada's run to last summer's Copa America semi-finals was proof of the potential that lies in Jesse Marsch's squad. The Canucks beat Suriname home and away in the last eight to reach the finals a SoFi Stadium, California.

Mexico's inability to emerge from their Copa America group last summer resulted in Javier Aguirre returning as El Tri boss last July, but not even the 66-year-old's third spell has improved matters.

Aguirre was hit by a bottle from the crowd after his side lost 2-0 in the Nations League quarter-final first leg to Honduras and, though the Central Americans won the return 4-0 thanks to a Henry Martin brace, they're in desperate need of some momentum.

Here's where to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Canada vs Mexico stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Canada vs Mexico live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams in the US

The Canada vs Mexico live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness 2025.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Canada vs Mexico from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams in the UK and Europe

The Canada vs Mexico live stream is on free-to-air CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel in the UK, Europe and countries outside the Americas.

Both services are free. Simply go to the CONCACAF outlet of your choosing and enjoy all the Canada vs Mexico action live.

Outside your home country right now? If you want to watch the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final via CONCACAF Go or the YouTube channel whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Official Canada vs Mexico broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

When does Canada vs Mexico start?

The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League semi-final kicks off at 10.30pm ET on Thursday, March 20 / 2.30am GMT (Fri.).

Can I watch a Canada vs Mexico live stream for free?

Yes! Viewers outside the Americas can watch Canada vs Mexico live stream via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Those in the US can tune in via CBS Sports Golazo, which is also free to US residents.

Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Canada vs Mexico on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key CONCACAF Nations League moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@concacafnationsleague) and Facebook (@Concacaf).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of a Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match against Trinidad and Tobago at Q2 Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
USA vs Panama live stream: watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
Goaltender Jordan Binnington #50 of Team Canada makes a save near Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA during United States vs Canada in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off round robin stage
USA vs Canada live stream: how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final without cable, TV channel, time, roster, odds
Matthew Tkachuk will be in action for the United States at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream: how to watch mini international ice hockey tournament, TV channels, United States vs Canada final
Alyssa Thompson #7 of USA looking for an open teammate during the SheBelieves Cup game between Australia and USWNT at State Farm Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
USA vs Japan Women live stream: how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 online, TV channel, kick-off time today
Alyssa Thompson of USA shoots the ball during an the international friendly women&#039;s soccer match in the build up to watching the SheBelieves Cup 2025
How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025: live stream women's soccer tournament online from anywhere, what TV channel, streaming info
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate winning the NFL AFC Championship and making it to Super Bowl 2025
How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in Canada: livestream Chiefs vs Eagles online now, TV and radio broadcasters, commercials, halftime show, is it free?
Latest in Entertainment
The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
A collage of Eve Macarro in Ballerina and John Wick in his third film
New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
TOLUCA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Raul Jimenez of Mexico reacts during the CONCACAF Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras at Nemesio Diez Stadium on November 19, 2024 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Jonathan Mondragon/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Canada vs Mexico live stream: how to watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of a Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match against Trinidad and Tobago at Q2 Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
USA vs Panama live stream: watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
Some of the Avengers standing in a room without their costumes on in Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Endgame movie
'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future
Latest in How Tos
Smartphone with new logo X twitter app background. Application twitter old blue bird change X black and white new.
How to delete all your tweets on X
ChatGPT Voice mode
How to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your iPhone Action button (while you wait for Siri's big upgrade)
Marlow Murder Club S2
How to watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 online — stream now
TOLUCA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Raul Jimenez of Mexico reacts during the CONCACAF Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras at Nemesio Diez Stadium on November 19, 2024 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Jonathan Mondragon/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Canada vs Mexico live stream: how to watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time
Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid) sits opposite his daughter Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford) in a prison visitation room in Happy Face
How to watch Happy Face online from anywhere – stream TV adaptation of hit podcast
More about entertainment
The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.

McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
A collage of Eve Macarro in Ballerina and John Wick in his third film

New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership

The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
See more latest