Canada vs Mexico live stream: how to watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
A place in the final is on the line for the Canucks and El Tri
- Stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo (US restricted)
- Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
- Canada vs Mexico kicks off at 10.30pm ET on March 20
Canada vs Mexico is tonight's CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 and you you can watch it for free. Streaming info below. El Tri are the favorites to make the final.
Canada's run to last summer's Copa America semi-finals was proof of the potential that lies in Jesse Marsch's squad. The Canucks beat Suriname home and away in the last eight to reach the finals a SoFi Stadium, California.
Mexico's inability to emerge from their Copa America group last summer resulted in Javier Aguirre returning as El Tri boss last July, but not even the 66-year-old's third spell has improved matters.
Aguirre was hit by a bottle from the crowd after his side lost 2-0 in the Nations League quarter-final first leg to Honduras and, though the Central Americans won the return 4-0 thanks to a Henry Martin brace, they're in desperate need of some momentum.
Here's where to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams online from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Canada vs Mexico stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Canada vs Mexico live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams in the US
The Canada vs Mexico live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.
The CONCACAF Nations League semi-final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness 2025.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Canada vs Mexico from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Canada vs Mexico live streams in the UK and Europe
The Canada vs Mexico live stream is on free-to-air CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel in the UK, Europe and countries outside the Americas.
Both services are free. Simply go to the CONCACAF outlet of your choosing and enjoy all the Canada vs Mexico action live.
Outside your home country right now? If you want to watch the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final via CONCACAF Go or the YouTube channel whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
Official Canada vs Mexico broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Canada vs Mexico live streams▼
Residents in African countries can watch CONCACAF Nations League live streams via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel, as outlined above in the UK and Europe section.
Similarly, in Oceania – including Australia and New Zealand – just follow the details outlined above to watch for free.
Americas
Click to see more Canada vs Mexico live streams▼
- Canada
One Soccer and FuboTV have the rights to the CONCACAF Nations League in Canada.
- Caribbean
For English language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League will be on Rush, Sportsmax and Bluu across the Caribbean.
- Costa Rica
Repretel, Teletica, TD+, TDMAX, TUDN and Canal 7 will be showing the CONCACAF Nations League in Costa Rica.
Canada vs Mexico will be on TUDN.
- Dominican Republic
CDN Deportes will have Spanish-language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League in the Dominican Republic.
- El Salvador
Canal 4 is the home of the CONCACAF Nations League in El Salvador.
- French Guiana
France TV will show the CONCACAF Nations League in French Guiana for French speakers.
- Guatemala and Honduras
Residents of Guatemala and Honduras can watch CONCACAF Nations League live streams with a TIGO Sports subscription.
- Mexico
TUDN, Televisa and Canal 5 have the rights to show the CONCACAF Nations League in Mexico.
- Panama
In Panama, Medcom, TVN, RPC and TVMAX share the rights to the CONCACAF Nations League.
TUDN will be showing Canada vs Mexico.
- Nicaragua
NicaSports will be showing the CONCACAF Nations League in Nicaragua.
- Puerto Rico
Telemundo is the home of Spanish-language commentary of the CONCACAF Nations League in Puerto Rico.
When does Canada vs Mexico start?
The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League semi-final kicks off at 10.30pm ET on Thursday, March 20 / 2.30am GMT (Fri.).
Can I watch a Canada vs Mexico live stream for free?
Yes! Viewers outside the Americas can watch Canada vs Mexico live stream via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Those in the US can tune in via CBS Sports Golazo, which is also free to US residents.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
Can I watch Canada vs Mexico on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key CONCACAF Nations League moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@concacafnationsleague) and Facebook (@Concacaf).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought