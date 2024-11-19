Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier for free



Paraguay&#039;s defender #03 Omar Alderete celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers ahead of the Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream
(Image credit: DANIEL DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
The Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream sees the home side looking to avoid three straight defeats. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Bolivia suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat away to Ecuador last week, which saw them drop out of CONMEBOL’s single inter-confederation playoff place. Jose Sagredo was sent off for the visitors in the 24th minute and Enner Valencia gave Ecuador the lead from the penalty spot. The 10 men from Bolivia couldn’t contain La Tri, with Gonzalo Plata putting them two ahead two minutes later, adding another early in the second half, and Alan Minda completing the job just after the hour.

Paraguay opened up a four-point gap over seventh place when they secured a famous victory against Argentina last Thursday. Paraguay’s director of football banned fans from wearing opposition jerseys to the stadium and despite the visitors taking an early lead through Lautaro Martinez the trick seemed to work. It took less than 10 minutes for the home side to equalise through Antonio Sanabria’s overhead kick, and Omar Alderete headed the winner just two minutes into the second half, giving La Albirroja a handy buffer over Venezuela.

Here's where to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.





  • Event date: November 19
  • Start time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET (Nov. 19)





You can watch Bolivia vs Paraguay for FREE via the FIFA+ streaming service, which is available worldwide via the FIFA website, on Android and iOS devices, and through its dedicated smart TV app.













The Bolivia vs Paraguay game takes place at 8pm ET on Tuesday, November 19. That's 8pm GMT in the UK and 7am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in Australia.



Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. There is a FIFA+ app available for iOS and Android devices.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

