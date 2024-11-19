Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier for free

The Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream sees the home side looking to avoid three straight defeats. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Bolivia suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat away to Ecuador last week, which saw them drop out of CONMEBOL’s single inter-confederation playoff place. Jose Sagredo was sent off for the visitors in the 24th minute and Enner Valencia gave Ecuador the lead from the penalty spot. The 10 men from Bolivia couldn’t contain La Tri, with Gonzalo Plata putting them two ahead two minutes later, adding another early in the second half, and Alan Minda completing the job just after the hour.

Paraguay opened up a four-point gap over seventh place when they secured a famous victory against Argentina last Thursday. Paraguay’s director of football banned fans from wearing opposition jerseys to the stadium and despite the visitors taking an early lead through Lautaro Martinez the trick seemed to work. It took less than 10 minutes for the home side to equalise through Antonio Sanabria’s overhead kick, and Omar Alderete headed the winner just two minutes into the second half, giving La Albirroja a handy buffer over Venezuela.

Here's where to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Bolivia vs Paraguay Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: November 19

Start time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET (Nov. 19) Best free streams FIFA+ (INT)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Bolivia vs Paraguay for FREE via the FIFA+ streaming service, which is available worldwide via the FIFA website, on Android and iOS devices, and through its dedicated smart TV app.

Use a VPN to watch a Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Bolivia vs Paraguay broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Bolivia vs Paraguay live streams▼ The Bolivia vs Paraguay broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Bolivia vs Paraguay live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Bolivia vs Paraguay live streams▼ Bolivia The broadcast rights for the Bolivia vs Paraguay game in Bolivia belong to Tigo Sports. Brazil A Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream in Brazil will be shown on Canais Globo, Zapping, Sky+, Claro TV+ and SporTV. Chile The Bolivia vs Paraguay broadcast rights for Chile are via Mega. Paraguay A Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream in Paraguay will be shown on GEN. Peru The Bolivia vs Paraguay broadcast rights for Peru are via Movistar Play. Uruguay The broadcast rights in Uruguay for the Bolivia vs Paraguay game belong to DIRECTV Sports Uruguay. USA and Canada Bolivia vs Paraguay will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Middle East

Click to see more Bolivia vs Paraguay live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Bolivia vs Paraguay. You can watch Peru vs Chile live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Can I watch Bolivia vs Paraguay for free? Absolutely. The Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream is available for free via FIFA+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Bolivia vs Paraguay kick off? The Bolivia vs Paraguay game takes place at 8pm ET on Tuesday, November 19. That's 8pm GMT in the UK and 7am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in Australia.

Can I watch Bolivia vs Paraguay on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. There is a FIFA+ app available for iOS and Android devices. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).