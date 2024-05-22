Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Europa League final game online for free
Can Bayer Leverkusen keep their unbeaten record going and lift the Europa League trophy in the process?
It's already been a season to remember for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who completed an entire league campaign without losing a single game – can they go to win Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League final on Weds, May 22? Fans in the UK, Ireland and Austria can watch a free live stream.
Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live
|Date: Wednesday, May 22
|Time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEDT (Thurs)
|FREE streams: Discovery+ (UK) | Virgin Media (IRE) | Servus TV (AUT) | RTL+ (GER) | RAI Play (ITA)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
|Paid streams: Paramount Plus (US) | TNT Sports (UK) | DAZN (CA)| Sony Liv (IN)
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has worked wonders with a club who had earned the nickname 'Neverkusen' due to their lack of trophies, but it now looks like 'Neverlusen' would be more appropriate, particularly given their penchant for turning results in their favour with late goals. Can they keep their record-breaking unbeaten run going and add more silverware in the process?
Atalanta have lost three Coppa Italia finals in the past six seasons, most recently to Juventus last week, but they come into the Europa League final with seven wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, and, in Gianluca Scamacca, an in-form striker. His performance could be crucial if La Dea are to end Leverkusen's astonishing run and make history for the Italian club.
Read on as we explain how you can get an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream wherever you are. You can also find out how to watch the Champions League online.
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen for FREE
Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen for free.
This game will be shown live on the Discovery+ website and Discovery+ app in the UK. The game is also free on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and Servus TV in Austria.
In Germany, RTL will also show the game for free, while RAI will have a free live stream in Italy.
Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use your usual streamer. But if you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease...
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen from abroad
We've set out how you can live stream Europa League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the competition like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.
A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.
Use a VPN to live stream Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Europa League live streams round the world
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Soccer fans can watch the Europa League and every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.
A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier.
The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.
You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices.
Alongside the Europa League, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Serie A and a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.
Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS Sports Network and Golazo Network, which is available on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $74.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.
Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in the UK
TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show Europa and Champions League football.
Discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports and new users can register to watch the Europa League final for free.
You'll also get to watch the Europa Conference League final and the Champions League final for free.
If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to get an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: watch soccer online in Canada
In Canada, streaming service DAZN shows the Europa League.
And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year.
Not only do you get the Europa League, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).
If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Europa League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.
How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia
Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free.
A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial).
Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Europa League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
How to watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in New Zealand
Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Europa League football in New Zealand.
If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a free one-week trial.
As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football.
Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.
How to watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in India
Football fans can watch the Europa League on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV.
You can live stream Europa League games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Europa League coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
Tom Wiggins is a Freelance Content Manager. He has been writing for various magazines and websites for the past years including MSN South Africa, MSN UK, MSN, MSN Canada, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, JAMA Oncology, TrustedReviews, FourFourTwo, ShortList, Wareable, Stuff India, Stuff (UK), FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro.News, PC & Tech Authority, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, FourFourTwo Australia, In Bed With Maradona, The Ambient, Inside Sport, The Baltimore Post, My Office News.