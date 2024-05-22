Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Europa League final game online for free

It's already been a season to remember for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who completed an entire league campaign without losing a single game – can they go to win Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League final on Weds, May 22? Fans in the UK, Ireland and Austria can watch a free live stream.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has worked wonders with a club who had earned the nickname 'Neverkusen' due to their lack of trophies, but it now looks like 'Neverlusen' would be more appropriate, particularly given their penchant for turning results in their favour with late goals. Can they keep their record-breaking unbeaten run going and add more silverware in the process?

Atalanta have lost three Coppa Italia finals in the past six seasons, most recently to Juventus last week, but they come into the Europa League final with seven wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, and, in Gianluca Scamacca, an in-form striker. His performance could be crucial if La Dea are to end Leverkusen's astonishing run and make history for the Italian club.

Read on as we explain how you can get an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream wherever you are. You can also find out how to watch the Champions League online.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen for FREE

Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen for free.

This game will be shown live on the Discovery+ website and Discovery+ app in the UK. The game is also free on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and Servus TV in Austria.

In Germany, RTL will also show the game for free, while RAI will have a free live stream in Italy.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use your usual streamer. But if you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease...

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen from abroad

We've set out how you can live stream Europa League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the competition like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

How to watch Europa League live streams round the world

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show Europa and Champions League football. Discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports and new users can register to watch the Europa League final for free. You'll also get to watch the Europa Conference League final and the Champions League final for free. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN shows the Europa League. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get the Europa League, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Europa League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Europa League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Europa League football in New Zealand. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a free one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch an Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in India