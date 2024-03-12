All England Open Badminton Championships live stream 2024: How to watch it FREE online

The 2024 All England Open Badminton Championships marks the 125th anniversary of badminton's oldest tournament, and it's set to serve as a key stop on the road to this summer's Olympics as it is the final Super 1000 event before next month's cut-off. Here's where to watch All England Open Badminton Championships live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Top seed Viktor Axelsen, a two-time winner of the championships, is back in action, having competed at only one previous BWF World Tour event this year. The Dane was a shock second-round casualty at Utilita Arena Birmingham a year ago, and will be doubly determined to showcase his best form and wrestle the title from Li Shifeng's grasp.

The All England Open Badminton Championships also marks something of a comeback for two-time world champ Akane Yamaguchi, who's been working her way back to full fitness after pulling up at last year's Asian Games. She's the No.4 seed, with top billing going to the South Korean reigning champion An Se-young.

Follow our guide to get an All England Open Badminton Championships live stream from all over the world - including any FREE streams.

How to watch All England Open Badminton Championships for free

If the All England Open Badminton Championships isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster where you live, there's a good chance the tournament is being live streamed for free on the BWF TV YouTube channel instead. Just bear in mind that coverage will likely be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local networks (places like India and the UK). In the UK, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will have live coverage of all the action. If you're abroad and want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube, you'll need a good VPN. Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 All England Open Badminton Championships but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream badminton from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to YouTube

How to watch All England Open Badminton Championships in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the big All England Open Badminton Championships games for FREE across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions above. The tournament is also being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), which also carries Champions League and Premier League coverage. If you’re not already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass (including TNT sports) for £30.99/month.

How to watch All England Open Badminton Championships for free in India

In India, every game of the All England Open Badminton Championships will be free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. Note that JioCinema will ask you to supply an Indian phone number in order to watch. Away from India during the tournament? You can still tune in to your normal free badminton live stream using a good VPN – it's really easy!

How to watch an All England Open Badminton Championships live stream in China

Badminton fans based in China can tune into the 2024 All England Open Badminton Championships on Youku.

If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the badminton wherever you are.