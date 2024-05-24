Leinster vs Toulouse live stream: How to watch the European Champions Cup Final online

Leinster will bid to win the European Champions Cup for a fifth time on Saturday when they take on five-time champions Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A FREE live stream will be available on ITVX in the UK and via RTÉ Player in Ireland. You can also use a VPN to watch the European Champions Cup Final from anywhere. Full details below

After two consecutive final defeats to La Rochelle, Leinster have another opportunity to win a fifth European Champions Cup trophy. Having won all four pool games, comfortably defeated Leicester and then gained revenge over La Rochelle, the Irish province showed a few signs of nerves as they survived a late fightback from Northampton to reach a third consecutive final.

Leinster will be boosted by the fact that Hugo Keenan, James Ryan and Will Connors are all available after returning from injury last week against Ulster, which means head coach Leo Cullen should be able to select his strongest side in the final.

The Irish side will certainly need to be at their best if they hope to deny Toulouse a sixth title. Le Stade were exceptional throughout their knock-out run as they eased past Racing 92 and Exeter before withstanding a spirited second-half fightback to beat Harlequins and reach the final for the first time in three years.

Toulouse certainly have plenty of talent in their side and will hope the likes of influential scrum-half Antoine Dupont, towering forward Emmanuel Meafou and the hugely skilful fly-half Romain Ntamack can prove to be difference makers.

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland are among the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the European Champions Cup final between Leinster and Toulouse for FREE online.

That's because Leinster vs Toulouse is being shown on ITV and its streaming service ITVX in the UK, as well as on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland. The game will kick-off at 2.45pm BST.

If you're a UK or Irish resident outside your home country on Saturday but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

There are a variety of ways to watch Leinster vs Toulouse in the UK. As mentioned already, it is being shown for FREE on ITV and its streaming service ITVX.

However, rugby fans can also watch the European Champions Cup final on TNT Sports. You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Leinster vs Toulouse live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leinster vs Toulouse: live stream rugby in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch the European Champions Cup final for FREE both on TV and online. Coverage of the Leinster vs Toulouse game will be shown on RTÉ and its streaming service RTÉ Player. Outside of Ireland right now? Watch Leinster vs Toulouse online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Leinster vs Toulouse

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Leinster vs Toulouse game in the US, with kick-off set for 9.45am ET and 6.45am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of rugby in the US and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Leinster vs Toulouse live stream: watch rugby in France

France 2 and its France.tv streaming service will be hosting a free Leinster vs Toulouse live stream on Saturday, as they have for selected matches throughout the tournament. The match will kick-off at 3.45pm CET on Saturday afternoon. French fans can also tune in to the European Champions Cup on beIN Sports. A subscription to beinSports Connect costs from €15 a month and provides coverage of some of the biggest rugby competitions in the world, including the European Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup. If you're away from France but still want to watch coverage from your home country, then you can with the help of a quality VPN.

