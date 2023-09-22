Laver Cup live stream: how to watch Team World vs Team Europe 2023

The 2023 Laver Cup is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and sees six of the top men’s players from Europe take on six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. Last year’s event was an emotional affair as the world of tennis bid farewell to the legendary Roger Federer. This year, expect the focus on the on-court action rather than the tears off it. Here's how to watch a 2023 Laver Cup live stream from anywhere.

Team World came out on top in 2022, winning 8–13 at the O2 in London. This year the team features world number 8 Taylor Fritz and Canadian hero Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as world number 13 Tommy Paul. Team World is captained by none other than John McEnroe. Hopefully the umpires stay the right side of him…

They may not have the likes of Andy Murrary and Novak Djokovic this year, but there are still some big hitters in Team Europe. These include. world number 6 Andrey Rublev and world number 9 Caspar Ruud. Bjorn Borg is the captain, allowing him to resume his legendary rivalry with McEnroe.

The Laver Cup takes place over three days. There are three singles matches and one doubles match each day, with each match a best-of-three sets affair. A team gets one point for a win on Friday, two for a win on Saturday and three for a win on Sunday. There are a total of 24 points up for grabs, so 13 point gets a team the win. There is a deciding match if the score is 12-12. Every players must take part in one singles match over the first two days.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2023 Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are.

Laver Cup schedule & results

Friday, September 22 2023

9pm BST / 4pm ET

Match 1 – Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton

Match 2 – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo

3am (sat) BST / 10pm ET

Match 3 – Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Match 4 – Andrew Rublev & Arthur Fils vs Frances Tiafoe & Tommy Paul

Saturday September 23, 2023

9pm BST / 4pm ET

Match 5 – Singles TBC

Match 6 – Singles TBC

3am BST (sun) / 10pm ET

Match 7 – Singles TBC

Match 8 – Doubles TBC

Sunday September 24, 2023

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Match 9 – Doubles TBC

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*If required

How to watch Laver Cup: live stream tennis in the US without cable

In the US, coverage of the Laver Cup comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows a host of tennis action throughout the season. Play is set to start at 1pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday and Saturday and at 12pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday. How to watch Laver Cup 2023 without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package, each of which costs $40 per month. Whichever package you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half-price with this discount. A costlier but more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $74.99 per month but you'll either need the sports add-on with that or a more expensive plan. Use the 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV to test it out before you commit. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Watch a Laver Cup live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Laver Cup.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Laver Cup live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Laver Cup 2023: live stream ATP tennis in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can tune into the 2023 Laver Cup on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. It also offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more. Eurosport also comes with a Sky TV package starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

How to live stream Laver Cup 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Laver Cup on TSN4 or the French-language channel TVA Sports. If you get either channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Laver Cup tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play is set to start at 1pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday and Saturday and at 12pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the Laver Cup in Australia

To watch the Laver Cup Down Under, you will need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices.

How to watch 2023 Laver Cup: live stream tennis in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Laver Cup 2023 in New Zealand, with play set to begin at 8am NZDT on Saturday and Sunday and then at 7am NZST on Sunday. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

