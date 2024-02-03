Italy vs England live stream: how to watch the Six Nations round 1 online

TLDR: Stream Italy vs England in the Six Nations for free on ITVX. Access this free streaming platform from abroad with ExpressVPN.



The Six Nations brings together the six greatest rugby teams in the northern hemisphere, and while England came up short at last year's tournament, the Red Rose are set for a new era under skipper Jamie George.

The 33-year-old hooker will lead out a young team with two debutants:Ethan Roots of Exeter Chiefs and Fraser Dingwall of Northampton Saints, at blindside flanker and inside centre respectively.

Italy, the recipients of eight consecutive wooden spoons, are the only team to have retained their captain, Michele Lamaro, though they have a new head coach in Gonzalo Quesada.

If you want to watch Italy vs England for free from anywhere in the world – and you absolutely don't want to miss it – we have all the Six Nations information.

When is Italy vs England?

Italy will host England at the 70,634-seater Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

Italy vs England – 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT (Saturday, February 3) / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday, February 4)

How to watch Italy vs England for free

You can watch Italy vs England for free on ITV1, with coverage from 1.30 pm GMT. Alternatively, you can livestream Italy vs England for free on the ITVX streaming platform.

ITVX is geo-restricted, meaning you can't access this free streaming platform when traveling outside of the UK. A VPN is a simple app that can hide your IP address (i.e. your location) and connect you back to a secure server in the UK, thereby granting access to ITVX when you're traveling abroad.

Watch Six Nations for free by following 5 steps:

1. Subscribe to a VPN – we use ExpressVPN.

2. Download the app to your device – ExpressVPN has apps for Mac, iOS, Android, etc

3. Connect to the appropriate server location - it's 'UK' for ITVX

4. Go to ITVX

5. Stream Italy vs England for free – from anywhere on the planet

Armchair sports fan? Sign up to our weekly How to Watch email

What is the best VPN for ITVX?

ExpressVPN works a treat with ITVX – we've tested it ourselves – and here's why:

With over 160 locations around the world to choose from, you'll be able to access local content no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN's auto-connect feature means that you connect once, and you're always protected.

Between ExpressVPN's regular audits and no-logs policy, you can be certain your information is safe from oppressive regimes.

Looking for a deal? Save 49% with a 12-month ExpressVPN plan. That way you can watch the Italy vs England – and much more – for free from anywhere.