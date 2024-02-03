Italy vs England live stream: how to watch the Six Nations round 1 online
The gap between Italy and England isn't as vast as it once was
TLDR: Stream Italy vs England in the Six Nations for free on ITVX. Access this free streaming platform from abroad with ExpressVPN.
The Six Nations brings together the six greatest rugby teams in the northern hemisphere, and while England came up short at last year's tournament, the Red Rose are set for a new era under skipper Jamie George.
The 33-year-old hooker will lead out a young team with two debutants:Ethan Roots of Exeter Chiefs and Fraser Dingwall of Northampton Saints, at blindside flanker and inside centre respectively.
Italy, the recipients of eight consecutive wooden spoons, are the only team to have retained their captain, Michele Lamaro, though they have a new head coach in Gonzalo Quesada.
If you want to watch Italy vs England for free from anywhere in the world – and you absolutely don't want to miss it – we have all the Six Nations information.
When is Italy vs England?
Italy will host England at the 70,634-seater Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.
- Italy vs England – 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT (Saturday, February 3) / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday, February 4)
How to watch Italy vs England for free
You can watch Italy vs England for free on ITV1, with coverage from 1.30 pm GMT. Alternatively, you can livestream Italy vs England for free on the ITVX streaming platform.
ITVX is geo-restricted, meaning you can't access this free streaming platform when traveling outside of the UK. A VPN is a simple app that can hide your IP address (i.e. your location) and connect you back to a secure server in the UK, thereby granting access to ITVX when you're traveling abroad.
Watch Six Nations for free by following 5 steps:
1. Subscribe to a VPN – we use ExpressVPN.
2. Download the app to your device – ExpressVPN has apps for Mac, iOS, Android, etc
3. Connect to the appropriate server location - it's 'UK' for ITVX
4. Go to ITVX
5. Stream Italy vs England for free – from anywhere on the planet
