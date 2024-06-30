How to watch Sunday at Glastonbury: live stream the 2024 festival – ft. SZA, Shania Twain & Avril Lavigne

As the sunlight fades and the crackle that coursed through the previous days turns into bittersweet longing, Sunday evening at Glastonbury is a feeling we'd all love to bottle. It might even impress Shania Twain, who takes centre-stage in the Sunday Legends slot, before Janelle Monae and Burna Boy get the crowd ready for SZA's Pyramid Stage headline set. Here's how to watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2024.

If you're trying to watch on linear TV, BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule is not very reliable. Instead, use the BBC iPlayer streaming service and you can be sure to catch every single second, of all the acts, on all the major stages live and on-demand, pretty much all day and in 4K too.

Some of the other acts being featured on TV by the Beeb on Saturday include Seasick Steve, Paloma Faith, Steel Pulse, Brittany Howard and The National. So if you were hoping to catch Janelle Monae (Pyramid, 5.45pm BST), Avril Lavigne (Other, 6pm BST), Two Door Cinema Club (Other, 7.45pm BST), Gipsy Kings (Acoustic, 9.30pm BST), and Justice (West Holts, 10pm BST), you should head to iPlayer for sure. We'll show you how to do that just below.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sunday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Sunday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Sunday at Glastonbury free online

You can watch Sunday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Four, with coverage starting at 6.15pm BST on Saturday evening and continuing until 12.30am. Performers on Friday include Little Simz, The Streets, The Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keane, Nitin Sawhney, Orbital, Jessie Ware and Disclosure, with Shania Twain in the Legends slot and the headline slot being filled by SZA. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer has dedicated live streams of a selection of the biggest stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Sunday at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Can you watch Sunday at Glastonbury in the US, Canada and Australia?

Sunday at Glastonbury is only being televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Sunday at Glastonbury lineup

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

SZA 21:30 – 23:15

Burna Boy 19:30 – 20:30

Janelle Monae 17:45 – 18:45

Shania Twain 15:45 – 17:00

Paloma Faith 13:45 – 14:45

Seasick Steve 12:30 – 13:15

Interlinked Ballet 11:30 – 12:00

The Other Stage

The National 21:45 – 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club 19:45 – 20:45

Avril Lavigne 18:00 – 19:00

Nothing But Thieves 16:30 – 17:30

James 15:00 – 16:00

Soft Play 13:45 – 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri 12:30 – 13:15

The Zutons 11:15 – 12:00

West Holts Stage

Justice 22:00 – 23:15

Nia Archives 20:00 – 21:00

Brittany Howard 18:30 – 19:30

Jordan Rakei 17:00 – 18:00

Steel Pulse 15:30 – 16:30

Balming Tiger 14:00 – 15:00

Jalen Ngonda 12:30 – 13:30

Matthew Halsall 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies

James Blake 21:30 – 22:45

Romy 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream 11:15 – 12:00

Park Stage

London Grammar 21:15 – 22:30

Ghetts 19:30 – 20:30

Mount Kimbie 18:00 – 19:00

Baxter Dury 16:30 – 17:30

Mdou Moctar 15:15 – 16:00

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets 14:00 – 14:45

Lime Garden 12:45 – 13:30

Problem Patterns 11:30 – 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo 21:30 – 22:45

Judy Collins 20:00 – 21:00

London Community Gospel Choir 18:30 – 19:30

Songwriters Arc Chris Difford With Beth Nielsen Chapman, Guy Chambers, Sid Griffin & Jessie Reid 17:00 – 18:00

Bernard Butler 16:10 – 17:00

Michele Stodart 15:00 – 15:50

Grace Petrie 14:00 – 14:40

Nadia Kadek (Etc Finalist) 13:00 – 13:40

Frankie Archer 12:10 – 12:40

Toby Lee 11:30 – 12:00

Avalon Stage

The Feeling 22:50 – 23:50

Caity Baser 21:20 – 22:20

The Cat Empire 19:55 – 20:55

Baby Queen 18:20 – 19:20

The Go! Team 16:50 – 17:50

The Scratch 15:25 – 16:20

Toyah & Robert 13:55 – 14:55

Kingfishr 12:35 – 13:25

The Ayoub Sisters 11:30 – 12:10

Left Field

Bob Vylan 21:00 – 22:00

The Farm 19:45 – 20:30

Lottery Winners 18:35 – 19:15

Will Varley 17:30 – 18:10

Pillow Queens 16:30 – 17:00

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Steve Knightley, Jack Jones 15:00 – 16:00

Debates: How To End The Housing Crisis With Andy Burnham, Kwajo Tweneboa, London Renter’s Union, Museum Of Homelessness, John Harris 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: Small Boats: Safe Routes And Solidarity With Bibby Stockholm Campaigner, Nadia Whittome Mp, Rainbow Migration, Survivors Speak Out, Minnie Rahman 12:00 – 13:00

Arcadia

Andy C Ft Tonn Piper 01:30 – 02:30

Hedex B2b Bou Ft B Live 247 & Eksman 00:30 – 01:30

A Little Sound 23:40 – 00:30

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony 23:30 – 23:40

Mandidextrous B2b Ivy 22:30 – 23:30

Lens 21:30 – 22:30

Hospital Showcase Ft Anais B2b Hoax B2b Unglued Ft Ruthless 20:00 – 21:30