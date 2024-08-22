How to watch Sherwood season 2 online from anywhere – David Morrissey crime drama

The first season of Sherwood saw two shocking murders shatter an already fractured community and threaten to enflame divisions sparked during the miners’ strike of the 1980s. Season 2 will once again address powerful social and political themes so expect plenty of drama and suspense. Here's where to watch Sherwood season 2 online and from anywhere.

More than two years since Sherwood first hit our screens, the acclaimed series returns in 2024 with plenty of familiar faces and a raft of new ones. David Morrissey is back as retired detective Ian St Clair and Lesley Manville again plays widowed Julie Jackson. They are joined by Homeland star David Harewood as Dennis Bottomley, as well as Robert Lindsay (My Family) and Monica Dolan (The Thief).

Once again focusing on the former coal-mining town of Sherwood in Nottinghamshire, the second season will continue to explore the themes of fractured communities and political turmoil. We will be introduced to two new families who find themselves entangled in a world where old rivalries are renewed and revenge is on the minds of many.

The sophomore season of the British crime drama looks to be equally as compelling as the first, so read on as we explain how to watch Sherwood season 2 live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sherwood season 2 free online

Sherwood season 2 returns to BBC One at 9pm BST on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Episode two will air on Monday, August 26 at the same time. The rest of the six-part series will play out in weekly double bills on BBC One. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Sherwood season 2 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

For those away from home looking to watch Sherwood season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Sherwood season 2 from anywhere:

How to watch Sherwood season 2 around the world

Can I watch Sherwood season 2 in the US?

Sherwood season 2 is not out in the United States until November 14, 2024.

Want to catch up? The first season of Sherwood is available to watch in the U.S. on Britbox, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, The Roku Channel and hoopla Digital.

Brits (with a valid TV license, obvs) in the U.S. for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch Sherwood season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch watch Sherwood season 2 in Australia?

There's currently no release date announced for Sherwood season 2, but we'll update this article when we know more.

Brits abroad in Oz can use a VPN to watch Sherwood season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch Sherwood season 2 in New Zealand?

There's no news on season 2 arriving in New Zealand, but season 1 of the crime drama can be streamed for free on TVNZ+.

Kiwi's away from home can use a VPN to stream TVNZ+ as the usually would.