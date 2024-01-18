How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon: live stream AFCON 2023 match from anywhere

Watch Senegal vs Cameroon live stream

You can watch a FREE Senegal vs Cameroon live stream on SABC Plus in South Africa. beIN Sports is the official Africa Cup of Nations broadcaster in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while Sky Sports will show this game in the UK. Not in your home country? You can use a VPN to unblock the Senegal vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere.

Senegal vs Cameroon: preview

When the draw was made for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, this Group C clash between Cameroon and current title holders Senegal was the one that really stuck out. When the Teranga Lions come up against the Indomitable Lions, you know that it's going to be fierce.

It's so far so good for champions Senegal after they strolled to a 3-0 win over Gambia in their first game. Star man Sadio Mane set up Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye to open things within the first five minutes and, when the opponents had a man sent off just before half-time, the writing was on the wall.

While Senegal will return to the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro with a swagger on Friday, it's a different story for Cameroon who failed to get the better of a Guinea side that played the second-half of their game with 10 men. Drawing 1-1 wasn't exactly in Rigobert Song's plans, and the manager will be keeping everything crossed that Manchester United keeper Andre Onana and star striker Vincent Aboubakar will be back for this crucial pool match.

Games between these sides are typically cagey, frugal affairs, with only three goals scored in their previous seven encounters. But there's something about a Mane and Onana match-up that just screams goals to us...

Keep reading for all the information you need to get a Senegal vs Cameroon live stream this Friday, including international TV channels and free streaming options. And to make sure you don't miss another game, check out our general guide to watch every Africa Cup of Nations 2023 match.

FREE Senegal vs Cameroon live streams

Where to find FREE Senegal vs Cameroon live streams

Senegal vs Cameroon – along with every other game at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 – is being streamed for FREE on the SABC Plus website and app.

Other Sub-Saharan African countries can also watch for free thanks to broadcaster New World TV.

And if you're from one of these countries but abroad right now, you can use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream if you find that it's been blocked and unavailable. Full details how follow...

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Africa Cup of Nations is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream AFCON 2023 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Senegal vs Cameroon

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use Express's South Africa server to watch SABC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to SABC Plus and watch as if you were back at home.

Global AFCON live streams

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon live streams in the UK

Senegal vs Cameroon isn't among the BBC's free game allocation in the UK, so you'll need Sky Sports to watch. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with a 5pm GMT kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon without cable in the US

Sports broadcaster beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show Senegal vs Cameroon and every other game of AFCON 2023 stateside. This games starts at 1pm ET / 9am ET. As well as being able to watch direct or on a variety of cable plans, you can alternatively watch Africa Cup of Nations football on an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon: live stream in Canada

Just as it does south of the border, beIN Sports has AFCON 2023 exclusivity in Canada. It's available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Senegal vs Cameroon in Australia

Senegal vs Cameroon live streams will be shown on beIN Sports in Australia, with the action starting at 4am AEDT on Saturday morning. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon in New Zealand

And beIN Sports rounds out the international viewing options for AFCON in New Zealand. You'll need to be up at 6am NZT on Saturday to watch Senegal vs Cameroon. The service costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and there's a one-week FREE trial available for new customers to beIN.