How to watch Saturday at Glastonbury: live stream the 2024 festival – ft. Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper & The Last Dinner Party

If you went too hard last night, we'll take it from here. Why not make a day of it with Saturday at Glastonbury? The first performers are up a little after 11am BST. Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka are in the warmup slots ahead of Coldplay's Pyramid Stage headline set. Here's how to watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere.

The first thing to say is beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't.

If you want to be completely sure that you’re watching all of Glastonbury, in real time, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which will live streaming all of the artists from the festival's biggest stages, pretty much all day and in 4K too.

Some of the other acts featured on TV by the Beeb on Saturday include Little Simz, The Streets, The Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keane, Nitin Sawhney, Orbital, Jessie Ware and Disclosure. So if you were hoping to catch Cyndi Lauper (Pyramid, 2.30pm BST), Bloc Party (Other, 5.15pm BST), Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party (Acoustic, 6.30pm), and Hot Chip (Arcadia, 12.45am BST), you'll be best served by BBC iPlayer.

Read on as we explain how to watch Saturday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Saturday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Saturday at Glastonbury free online

You can watch Saturday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Four, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on Saturday evening and continuing until 2am. Performers on Friday include Little Simz, The Streets, The Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae, Keane, Nitin Sawhney, Orbital, Jessie Ware and Disclosure, with the headline slot being filled by Coldplay. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer has dedicated live streams of a selection of the biggest stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Saturday at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Saturday at Glastonbury but you're away from home and access to the festival coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Saturday at Glastonbury from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Watch Saturday at Glastonbury in the US, Canada and Australia

Coldplay's headline set will be live streamed for free on BBC.com all around the world. For all the other Saturday sets on all the main stages, you'll need to use BBC iPlayer. Coldplay's set will begin at 9.45pm BST / 4.45pm ET / 1.45pm PT / 6.45am AEST and end at 11.45pm BST / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT / 8.45am AEST. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch comprehensive Glastonbury coverage on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Saturday at Glastonbury lineup

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Coldplay 21:45 – 23:45

Little Simz 19:45 – 20:45

Michael Kiwanuka 17:45 – 18:45

Keane 16:00 – 17:00

Cyndi Lauper 14:30 – 15:30

Ayra Starr 13:15 – 14:00

Femi Kuti 12:00 – 12:45

The Other Stage

Disclosure 22:30 – 23:45

The Streets 20:30 – 21:30

Camila Cabello 18:45 – 19:45

Bloc Party 17:15 – 18:15

The Last Dinner Party 15:45 – 16:45

Tems 14:15 – 15:15

The Staves 13:00 – 13:45

Jamie Webster 11:45 – 12:30

West Holts Stage

Jessie Ware 22:15 – 23:45

Masego 20:30 – 21:30

Black Pumas 19:00 – 20:00

Nitin Sawhney 17:30 – 18:30

Corinne Bailey Rae 16:00 – 17:00

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy 14:30 – 15:30

The Skatalites 13:00 – 14:00

47Soul 11:30 – 12:30

Woodsies

Gossip 22:30 – 23:45

Sleaford Mods 21:00 – 22:00

Yard Act 19:30 – 20:30

TBA 18:00 – 19:00

Fat White Family 16:30 – 17:30

Soccer Mommy 15:15 – 16:00

Mannequin Pussy 14:00 – 14:45

High Vis 12:45 – 13:30

Kneecap 11:30 – 12:15

Park Stage

Peggy Gou 23:00 – 00:15

Orbital 21:15 – 22:15

The Breeders 19:30 – 20:30

Lankum 18:00 – 19:00

Arooj Aftab 16:30 – 17:30

Otoboke Beaver 15:15 – 16:00

Bar Italia 14:00 – 14:45

Kara Jackson 12:45 – 13:30

Johnny Flynn 11:10 – 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Ocean Colour Scene 21:30 – 22:45

Ralph Mctell 20:00 – 21:00

Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party 18:30 – 19:30

The Manfreds Featuring Paul Jones & Mike D’abo 17:00 – 18:00

Albert Lee 16:00 – 16:40

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers With Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Val Mcdermid, Stuart Neville & Luca Veste 15:00 – 15:40

Paul Casey 14:00 – 14:40

Jessie Reid 13:00 – 13:40

Ryan Mcmullan 12:10 – 12:40

Jada Star 11:30 – 12:00

Avalon Stage

New Model Army 23:10 – 00:20

The Magic Numbers 21:40 – 22:40

Shaznay Lewis 20:10 – 21:10

BC Camplight 18:40 – 19:40

Flyte 17:10 – 18:10

Lucy Spraggan 15:40 – 16:40

Cut Capers 14:15 – 15:10

Elles Bailey 12:50 – 13:45

Old Time Sailors 11:30 – 12:20

Left Field

Billy Nomates 21:00 – 22:00

English Teacher 19:50 – 20:30

Louis Dunford 18:40 – 19:20

Calum Bowie 17:35 – 18:10

47soul 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Hank Wangford, Tamzene 15:00 – 16:00

Debates: Election 2024: A Change Is Gonna Come With Angela Rayner Mp, Caroline Lucas Mp, Danny Sriskandarajah, Stephen Bush, John Harris 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: Post Office Scandal: Reimagining Justice With Christopher Head Former Postmaster, Kate Osborne Mp, Kojo Koram, Why Me? Minnie Rahman 12:00 – 13:00

Arcadia

Eric Prydz 02:00 – 03:00

Hot Chip (DJ Set) 00:45 – 02:00

Joy (Anonymous) B2b Salute 23:45 – 00:45

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony 23:35 – 23:45

Barry Cant Swim 22:35 – 23:35

Shygirl Presents Club Shy 21:45 – 22:30

Sarah Story 21:00 – 21:45