How to watch NBA Finals 2024: live stream Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks online

The Boston Celtics of the East meet the Dallas Mavericks of the West in the 2024 NBA Finals, over a decade since either franchise last lifted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, And we're here to help with all the information you need to watch NBA Finals live streams of the Celtics vs Mavericks, with Sling TV showing every minute in the US.

NBA Finals 2024 preview: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Each having made it through to the Finals in relative comfort – the Celtics have lost only two games on the way through the postseason, to the Mavs' five – it now comes down to a best-of-7 series that could go either way.

There's no way, however, that Brad Stevens's Boston side won't start as favorites. They booked their NBA playoffs spot way back on March 14 and will be confident of ending their 16-year hoodoo. Having let rivals the LA Lakers creep up on them over the last few couple of decades, they now have a golden opportunity to take the chance they squandered in 2022 to re-set the record of most championships in NBA history. It will be their 18th, if Jayson Tatum and co are successful.

But then the Texas franchise have the awesome Luka Dončić at their disposal, with the Slovenian seemingly recording triple-doubles for fun in the playoffs. He has a busy couple of months ahead, with qualification games for the Paris 2024 Olympics following hot on the heels of the NBA Finals. Could it be a golden year for the future Hall of Famer?

Whether you're a b-ball nut or a casual fan, the NBA Finals are an annual cause to flick on the action and watch the threes rain down. To see how the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks series plays out, be sure to follow our guide to watch NBA Finals 2024 live streams – no matter where you are in the world.

Watch NBA Finals 2024 in the US

It's ABC's turn to broadcast the NBA Finals in 2024, which means that anybody who can pick up the station through their TV aerial can watch the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks series absolutely free. You'll find the full schedule below.

Alternatively, all of the NBA Finals games in 2024 will also be on ESPN3.

Stream live: US viewers at home can get all of the NBA Final live streams without signing up to a cable TV package or buying an aerial. Sling TV Orange is a great option as it includes ESPN3, which is simulcasting all seven games. Prices start from $40 per month and new users get 50% off their first month.

If you prefer the channel line-up on Sling TV Blue and you live in one of the markets in which ABC is covered, that's priced exactly the same.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

NBA Finals 2024 schedule and start times

Game 1 – Thursday, June 6

Mavericks at Celtics, 8.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 1.30am BST

Game 2 – Sunday, June 9

Mavericks at Boston, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 12

Celtics at Mavericks, 8.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 1.30am BST

Game 4 – Friday, June 14

Celtics at Mavericks, 8.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 1.30am BST

Game 5* – Monday, June 17

Mavericks at Celtics, 8.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 1.30am BST

Game 6* – Thursday, June 20

Celtics at Mavericks, 8.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 1.30am BST

Game 7* – Sunday, June 23

Mavericks at Boston, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

* If required

Watch NBA Finals 2024 from anywhere

If you're overseas when the NBA Finals 2024 are on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's NBA Finals...

Watch NBA Finals 2024 worldwide

How to watch NBA Finals 2024 in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NBA Finals 2024 in Canada – you can see the times to tune-in on the schedule above. So if you get TSN as part of your cable package, you can watch on TV or log in with your cable details to watch NBA live streams online. Alternatively for cable cutters, TSN+ is also showing the action. It costs just $8 a month or, until July 2, you can get 50% off its annual plan and pay only $40. It carries all TSN live sports that you can access on the likes of web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also watch post-season games with the NBA League Pass, which costs from $19.99 per month and you can cancel any time. If you already subscribe to any of these services but find yourself outside Canada while the NBA Finals are on, then you could always download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA Finals 2024 in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK, and it will broadcast all Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks games live in the early hours together with highlight shows during the day. You can also watch using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out NBA League Pass, which currently starts from £29.99 and will unlock access to every single remaining NBA game of the 2023-24 season. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch NBA Finals 2024 live streams in Australia