How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: live stream Championship Play-off Final 2024 from anywhere

Leeds vs Southampton Championship Play-off Final: preview

Widely regarded as football's richest game, Sunday's EFL Championship Play-off Final gives Leeds United and Southampton the chance to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

After his side were disappointingly dumped out of the top flight last season, Leeds manager Daniel Farke has steadied the ship and then some at Elland Road. For a while it looked as though Leeds would join Leicester in securing automatic promotion, but Ipswich pipped them to the post. A 4-0 thumping of Norwich in the semi brought them to this final – can Dutch duo Crysencio Summerville and Joël Piroe inspire them to another famous win?

They'll have to overcome a club who beat them twice in the league this season, with Russell Martin's Southampton apparently having the measure of their Yorkshire opponents. Adam Armstrong's goals have kept them in the hunt all season after the pain of finishing rock bottom in the EPL last May, and another brace overcame West Brom in the Saints' semi-final.

It's all eyes on Wembley this Sunday. So keep reading for all the information you need to watch a Leeds vs Southampton live stream, including TV channels and streaming services around the world.

Watch Leeds United vs Southampton in the UK

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the home to everything EFL in the UK, which means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch on Sunday. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with a 3pm BST kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the 2024 Championship Play-off Final is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Leeds United vs Southampton from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Championship Play-off Final

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your domestic EFL broadcaster and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Championship Play-off Final 2024 live streams

How to watch Leeds United vs Southampton in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch a Leeds vs Southampton live stream on ESPN Plus, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. The current ESPN Plus cost is only $10.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $109.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more – plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is reasonable, too – for all that content, you only pay from $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (or more if you want to ditch the ads). If you subscribe to ESPN Plus and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton: live stream in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing the Championship Play-off Final. Kick-off is at 10am ET / 7am PT. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get exclusive EFL games, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to live stream Leeds vs Southampton in Australia

Leeds vs Southampton live streams will be shown on beIN Sports in Australia, with the action starting at midnight on Sunday night / Monday morning. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton in New Zealand

beIN Sports has the coverage in New Zealand, too. You'll need to be up at 2am NZT in the early hours of Monday morning to watch a Leeds United vs Southampton live stream. The service costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and there's a one-week FREE available for new customers to beIN.

Leeds United vs Southampton: live stream the EFL Championship Play-off Final online in India