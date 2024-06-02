How to watch I Kissed a Girl final online: stream season 1 episode 9 from anywhere

The odd lovers' tiff, unrequited crush and crafty snipe aside, the atmosphere in the masseria has remained refreshingly good-natured in the lead-up to the final kiss-off. If there's a recipe for turning romantic entanglements sour, however, the I Kissed a Girl final (episode 9) might have nailed it. Here's where to watch the I Kissed a Girl final online for free – from anywhere.

There'll be awkward interactions en masse as Dannii Minogue lets the girls' family and friends loose in the masseria, creating the perfect breeding ground for last-minute doubts – especially as each couple will be kept apart on the night before they make their final decision.

Priya and Naee looked rock-solid before the hotel receptionist's pot-stirring caught up with her. Priya was less than happy about Amy choosing Hannah over Fiorenza and has been badmouthing the student ever since. Deciding she'd heard enough, Eva decided to spill the beans to the entire group, setting up a final-episode showdown.

Speaking of Eva, the fashion grad and Meg are heading for an uncomfortable conversation too. Our resident fire breather confessed that she was falling for Eva even though she doesn't fully trust her wandering eye, and Eva's lukewarm response has only added fuel to the flames.

Read on as we explain how to watch the I Kissed a Girl finale from anywhere in the world.

How to watch I Kissed a Girl finale free online

The I Kissed a Girl final 2024 airs on BBC Three at 9pm BST on Sunday, June 2. The episode 9 finale will be immediately followed by The Reunion, filmed eight months later. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch I Kissed a Girl final on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the I Kissed a Girl finale but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl finale from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer for IKAG and much, much more.

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in the US?

I Kissed a Girl will be exclusive to Hulu in the US as part of the streamer's 'Hulu Has Pride' LGBTQ+ month-long celebration, though at the time of writing all we know is that it will air on the streaming service later this year.

For now, Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl finale on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in Canada?

There's no word as to when or if I Kissed a Girl will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch I Kissed a Girl in Australia?

Any plans to make I Kissed a Girl available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer from abroad.