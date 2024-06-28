How to watch Friday at Glastonbury: live stream the first day of the 2024 festival – ft. Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim & Fontaines D.C.

With the first hangovers of the weekend on next-day delivery, Friday at Glastonbury is the festival at its bright-eyed, bushy-tailed best, so who better than Dua Lipa to bring the house down? With PJ Harvey and LCD Soundsystem in the warmup slots for the pop megastar's Pyramid Stage headline set, here's how to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2024 as the world's greatest festival gets going.

The first thing to say is beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't.

If you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury in real time, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of the festival's biggest stages, pretty much all day and in 4K too.

Some of the other acts being featured on TV by the Beeb on Friday include LCD Soundsystem, Fontaines DC, Idles, PJ Harvey, Dexys, Sugababes, Paul Heaton, Jungle and Anne-Marie. So if you were hoping to catch Jamie xx (Woodsies, 10.30pm BST) and Fatboy Slim (Arcadia, 10pm BST), you may be best served by BBC iPlayer.

Read on as we explain how to watch Friday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Friday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury free online

You can watch Friday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Four, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST on Friday evening and continuing until 2am. Performers on Friday include PJ Harvey, Dexy, LCD Soundsystem, Sugababes, Fontaines DC, Idles and Jungle, with the headline slot being filled by Dua Lipa. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer has dedicated live streams of a selection of the biggest stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Friday at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

If you're keen to watch Friday at Glastonbury but you're away from home and access to the festival coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Watch Friday at Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and ROW

Dua Lipa's headline set will be live streamed for free on BBC.com all around the world but this will be the only one of Friday's set available globally. It's set to begin at 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST and end at 11.45pm BST / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT / 8.45am AEST. It will be the the first ever international broadcast of any Glastonbury set. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch comprehensive Glastonbury coverage on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Friday at Glastonbury lineup

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Dua Lipa 22:00 – 23:45

LCD Soundsystem 19:45 – 21:00

PJ Harvey 18:00 – 19:00

Paul Heaton 16:15 – 17:15

Seventeen 14:45 – 15:45

Olivia Dean 13:15 – 14:15

Squeeze 12:00 – 12:45

The Other Stage

Idles 22:15 – 23:30

D-Block Europe 20:30 – 21:30

Anne-Marie 18:45 – 19:45

Bombay Bicycle Club 17:15 – 18:15

Confidence Man 15:45 – 16:45

Headie One 14:15 – 15:15

The Snuts 13:00 – 13:45

Annie Mac 11:30 – 12:30

West Holts Stage

Jungle 22:15 – 23:45

Heilung 20:15 – 21:30

Danny Brown 18:30 – 19:30

Sugababes 16:55 – 17:55

Noname 15:30 – 16:25

Squid 14:00 – 15:00

Asha Puthli 12:30 – 13:30

Sofia Kourtesis 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies

Jamie xx 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha 21:00 – 22:00

Declan Mckenna 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Parks 18:00 – 19:00

The Vaccines 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace 15:15 – 16:00

Remi Wolf 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls 12:45 – 13:30

Voice Of Baceprot 11:30 – 12:15

Park Stage

Fontaines D.C. 23:00 – 00:15

King Krule 21:15 – 22:15

Aurora 19:30 – 20:30

Dexys 18:00 – 19:00

This Is The Kit 16:30 – 17:30

The Mary Wallopers 15:15 – 16:00

Barry Can’t Swim 14:00 – 14:45

Moonchild Sanelly 12:45 – 13:30

Lynks 11:30 – 12:10

Acoustic Stage

The Bootleg Beatles 21:30 – 22:45

Scouting For Girls 20:00 – 21:00

Tanita Tikaram 18:30 – 19:30

Dervish 17:00 – 18:00

Stornoway 16:00 – 16:40

Red Hot Chilli Pipers 15:00 – 15:40

Josh Rouse 14:00 – 14:40

Angie Mcmahon 13:00 – 13:40

John Smith 12:10 – 12:40

The Burma 11:30 – 12:00

Avalon Stage

Skindred 23:05 – 00:20

Kate Nash 21:35 – 22:35

Haircut 100 20:05 – 21:05

Lulu 18:35 – 19:35

Frank Turner 17:05 – 18:05

Billie Marten 15:40 – 16:40

The Deep Blue 14:20 – 15:10

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican 13:00 – 13:50

Left Field

Billy Bragg 21:00 – 22:00

Sprints 19:50 – 20:30

Seb Lowe 18:40 – 19:20

Big Special 17:35 – 18:10

Trampolene 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Bow Anderson, Charlotte Church 15:00 – 16:00

Debates: Israel Palestine: Hope And Solidarity In Action With Ahmed Alnaouq, Na’amod, Rachel Shabi, Shaista Aziz, John Harris 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: Trans Liberation Now! With Hiba Noor, Noah Lonergan, Sabah Choudrey, Travis Alabanza, Shon Faye 12:00 – 13:00

Arcadia

Amelie Lens 01:50 – 03:00

Haai B2b Ki/ki 00:45 – 01:50

Joy Orbison 23:40 – 00:40

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony 23:30 – 23:40

Fatboy Slim 22:00 – 23:30