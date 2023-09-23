How to watch Asian Games: live stream Hangzhou 2022

Watch an Asian Games live stream

The Asian Games are being broadcast all across the continent. It's available on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India and TBS in Japan, with FREE streams on CCTV in China and mewatch.sg in Singapore. The SBS network in Australia also has some free coverage each day, but sport fans in countries like the US and UK don't have a domestic broadcaster attached. Looking to watch your home live stream when out of the country, then that's where using a VPN could help you watch from anywhere.

19th Asian Games: preview

A year after it was supposed to take place, the 19th Asian Games can finally take place with the Chinese city of Hangzhou ready to host the continent's biggest sporting stars from 45 countries in 2023.

In one way, you can think of the Asian Games as a trial run for next year's Olympic Games in Paris. In addition to winning a major medal in their own right, athletes will have one eye on preparing themselves for the 'big one' next year.

But that rather reductive approach would only belie the unique character of the Asian Games. In addition to many of the sports you'd expect (athletics, swimming, cycling, boxing, etc), there are plenty that you may never have even heard of and are unique to the region.

Dragon Boat, Kabbadi, Wushu and a series of other martial arts are all established events here, and that's before you get to the 'mind sports' that include the likes of bridge, chess and esports. And with it set to make its debut in Paris next summer, breakdancing has also been added to the schedule at Hangzhou 2022.

The long-awaited fortnight of sports has something for everybody, so you may need a few hints and tips for keeping up with the coverage. Thankfully, this guide explains how to watch Asian Games live streams online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

FREE Asian Games live streams

Where to find FREE Asian Games live streams

As the Asian Games 2023 host country, it's no great surprise that China's national broadcaster CCTV will be showing the sport for FREE. That also means it's available online on the network's website.

In Singapore, free-to-air Channel 5 will also show this year's Asian Games, with FREE live streams, highlights and on-demand coverage available on mewatch.

Off the continent, sports fans in Australia also have access to some FREE Asian Games coverage, with SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand showing daily events, We have more details on what they're showing below.

Traveling overseas? If you find that your usual domestic coverage is blocked when you go to watch on line, you could try a VPN to unblock your usual stream.

How to watch Asian Games from outside your country

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Asian Games isn't broadcast all over the world. And if you're travelling away from a country that normally would be showing it, you'll likely find that your stream is blocked from being shown.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you should be able to enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's terms and conditions of course.

Use a VPN to watch sport from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Asian Games live streams

How to watch Asian Games: in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network has the right to show Asian Games action in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. On TV, coverage will be split across a range of stations including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5 and their respective HD replicas. You can live stream Asian Games with a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Asian Games coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Asian Games in Australia for FREE

Australia is one of the few non-Asian countries that is providing coverage of the games, with free-to-air broadcaster SBS showing events on its Viceland channel as well as the SBS On Demand platform for web browsers, smartphones, Smart TVs and selected streaming devices. Just don't expect a whole array of sports to watch over the next few weeks. It just has a few hours per day, with only swimming finals, track cycling, soccer, athletics and the much-anticipated break-dancing final scheduled to be streamed. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Can I watch the Asian Games in other countries?

If you're in a sport-mad country around the world like the US, UK or Canada, you'd probably expect the Asian Games to be showing somewhere. Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though any of those territories will be showing it.

As explained above, if you're normally the resident of Australia or an Asian country that does carry streams of the Asian Games, then there's the option to install a VPN, choose a server from back home and watch as if you were back at home.

Asian Games 2023 schedule

Opening Ceremony: September 23

Aquatics

Artistic Swimming: October 6-8

Diving: September 30 –October 4

Marathon Swimming: October 6-7

Swimming: September 24–29

Water Polo: September 25 – October 7

Archery: October 1–7

Athletics: September 29 – October 5

Badminton: September 28 - October 7

Baseball/Softball

Baseball: September 26 – October 7

Softball: September 26 – October 2

Basketball

3X3: September 25 – October 1

Basketball: September 26 – October 6

Boxing: September 24 – October 5

Breaking: October 6–7

Canoe/Kayak

Slalom: October 5–7

Sprint: September 30 – October 3

Cricket

Women's: September 19-25

Men: September 27 - October 7

Cycling

BMX Racing: October 1

Mountain Bike: September 25

Road: October 3–5

Track: September 26–29

Dragon Boat: October 4–6

Equestrian: September 26 – October 6

Fencing: September 24–29

Football: September 19 – October 7

Golf: September 28 – October 1

Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastics: September 24–29

Rhythmic Gymnastics: October 6–7

Trampoline Gymnastics: October 2–3

Handball: September 24 – October 5

Hockey: September 24 – October 7

Judo: September 24–27

Kabbadi: October 2–7

Martial Arts

Ju-jitsu: October 5–7

Karate: October 5–8

Kurash: September 30 – October 2

Mind Sports

Bridge: September 27 – October 6

Chess: September 24 – October 7

Esports: September 24 – October 2

Go: September 24 – October 3

Xiangqi: September 28 – October 7

Modern Pentathlon: September 20–24

Roller Sports

Roller Skating: September 30 – October 7

Skateboarding: September 24–27

Rowing: September 20–25

Rugby Sevens: September 24–26

Sailing: September 21–27

Sepaktakraw: September 24 – October 7

Shooting: September 24 – October 1

Soft Tennis: October 3–7

Sport Climbing: October 3–7

Squash: September 26 – October 5

Table tennis: September 22 – October 2

Taekwondo: September 24–28

Tennis: September 24–30

Triathlon: September 29 – October 2

Volleyball

Beach Volleyball: September 19–28

Men's Volleyball: September 19–26

Women's Volleyball: September 30 – October 7

Weightlifting: September 30 – October 7

Wrestling: October 4–7

Wushu: September 24–28

Closing Ceremony: October 8

Who will host the 2023 Asian Games? The Chinese city of Hangzhou in the Zhejiang province will host the Asian Games for the first time. Hangzhou sits right on the eastern seaboard of the country, just under 200km south-west of Shanghai. The events of this year's Asian Games will take place across 44 venues in Hangzhou, 14 of which have been newly constructed for the 2023 games.

Which country will host 2026 Asian Games? In 2026 it will be Japan's turn to hold the Asian Games – it will be the third time they have done so, and the first in 32 years. The city of Nagoya in the Aichi Prefecture will be the host.

Why is the Asian Games 2022 taking place in 2023? Much like many other major sporting events, the 2022 iteration of the Asian Games was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to Hangzhou's proximity to Shanghai, which was suffering from a massive outbreak and bound by strict restrictions, it was decided to postpone the event for a year.

What countries are participating in the Asian Games 2022? Participants from 45 countries in total will compete in this year's games. They are: