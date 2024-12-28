Harlequins vs Leicester live stream — how to watch Premiership rugby for free from anywhere

The Harlequins vs Leicester live stream is the 16th edition of "The Big Game", the Quins' annual post-Christmas blowout at Twickenham Stadium, and it feels like a significant fixture for both teams.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Harlequins vs Leicester from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Harlequins vs Leicester quick guide Date and time Event date: Saturday, December 28

Kick-off: 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 5am AEDT (Sunday) Best free stream ITVX (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Neither Harlequins nor Leicester covered themselves in glory over the festive period, and in the end they were both thankful that the South African contingent of the European Rugby Champions Cup don't appear to be taking the competition seriously.

Danny Wilson's men were on a run of three defeats in four before their annihilation of the under-strength Stormers, while the Tigers' drop in form was starker still. Michael Cheika's men have Premiership title aspirations, but three defeats in five temporarily knocked the stuffing out of them, before the Sharks sent their second string to Welford Road.

Have the title hopefuls turned a corner? Tune in to find out. Here's where to watch a Harlequins vs Leicester live stream online and catch the 2024/25 Premiership action from anywhere.

FREE Harlequins vs Leicester live stream broadcasters

You can watch Harlequins vs Leicester for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK:

ITVX – UK

Use a VPN to watch Harlequins vs Leicester for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Harlequins vs Leicester stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Harlequins vs Leicester live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Harlequins vs Leicester live streams in the US

You can watch a Harlequins vs Leicester live stream on The Rugby Network in the US, with the streaming service set to show every game of the Premiership season.

Plans start from $69.99 a month, or you can opt for the $59.99 annual subscription.

Brit traveling in the US? Don't worry, you can still watch Harlequins vs Leicester for free on ITVX, you'll just need to use a VPN – we'd suggest NordVPN.

How to watch Harlequins vs Leicester live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Harlequins vs Leicester game is being televised on free-to-air ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX (TV license required).

It's also being shown on TNT Sports 1. If you don't have TNT Sports as part of a wider package, you can live stream its Premiership coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, which gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

How to watch Harlequins vs Leicester live streams in Australia

Harlequins vs Leicester is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month.

Traveling in Australia from the UK? You can still access your usual free stream by using a VPN – our favorite is NordVPN.

Watch Harlequins vs Leicester live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024/25 Premiership TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Away from New Zealand on holiday? Using a streaming VPN can help you to access your normal service – we recommend NordVPN.

Canada

Sportsnet has the rights to Premiership rugby in Canada.

Sub-Saharan Africa

The Premiership is being shown on SuperSport in sub-Saharan Africa.

MENA

Premier Sports has the rights to Premiership rugby across countries in the MENA region.

Latin America

Premiership rugby is shown on ESPN in Latin America.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia & Lithuania

Viaplay has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Can I watch Harlequins vs Leicester for free? Yes, if you're in the UK! British viewers can tune into ITV1 and ITVX to watch Harlequins vs Leicester for free. Not in the UK right now but still want to watch? See above to find out how a good VPN like NordVPN can help you to access your usual service even when traveling abroad.

When does Harlequins vs Leicester start? Harlequins vs Leicester kicks off at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Saturday, December 28, which is 5am AEDT on Sunday, December 29 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Harlequins vs Leicester on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Premiership on the official social media channels on YouTube (@PremiershipRugby) and Instagram (@PremRugby).