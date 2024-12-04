How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 –– free live streams, fixtures
A guide to which channels and services are showing the European Rugby Champions cup, where Antoine Dupont's Toulouse are the favorites
Watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams for free as Antoine Dupont's reigning champions Toulouse look to stave off Caelan Doris' Leinster, and Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi's Sharks.
Below we have all the info on how to watch Champions Cup rugby from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
The Champions Cup is essentially rugby union's answer to the Champions League, only with South Africa's top three teams thrown in with the cream of Europe. As the winners of the United Rugby Championship, Premiership and Top 14 respectively, Munster, Northampton and Toulouse enter as the favorites, while the Sale Sharks are out to prove they can mix it with the big boys after winning the second-tier Challenge Cup.
Here's where to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere – including free options. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.
Watch European Rugby Champions Cup Quick Guide
Tournament dates
- Dates: Dec 6, 2024 – May 24, 2025
Best free streams
- RTÉ Player (Ireland)
- France TV (France)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE European Rugby Champions Cup live stream broadcasters
You can watch select European Rugby Champions Cup games for free on RTÉ Player in Ireland, and on France TV in France.
- RTÉ Player – Ireland (one game per round)
- France TV – France (two games per round, French-language)
Use a VPN to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any European Rugby Champions Cup stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual European Rugby Champions Cup live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the US
You can watch 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup live streams on FloRugby in the US, with the streaming service set to show every game.
Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.
How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the UK
It's all change in the UK for the 2024/25 season, with European Rugby Champions Cup live streams now being carried by Premier Sports.
A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.
Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.
How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in Australia
Fans based in Australia can watch 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup live streams on EPCR TV, which costs €49.99 for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.
Watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the rest of the world
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.
- Canada
FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Canada.
- South Africa
The European Rugby Champions Cup is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, & Netherlands
Viaplay has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands.
- Rest of the world
The European Rugby Champions Cup is being shown on EPCR TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.
Can I watch the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup for free?
Yes! Viewers in Ireland and France can watch the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTÉ Player and France TV respectively.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
When is the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup?
The 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup runs from Friday, December 6 to Saturday, May 24.
European Rugby Champions Cup schedule 2024/25
What is the European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 schedule?
(All times ET)
ROUND 1 (group stage)
Friday, December 6
3pm – Bath vs La Rochelle
Saturday, December 7
8am – Clermont vs Benetton
8am – Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs
10.15am – Northampton vs Castres
10.15am – Stormers vs Toulon (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Munster vs Stade Francais (free on RTÉ Player)
12.30pm – Saracens vs Bulls
3pm – Glasgow vs Sale
3pm – Racing 92 vs Harlequins
Sunday, December 8
8am – Bordeaux vs Leicester
10.15am – Toulouse vs Ulster (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Bristol vs Leinster
ROUND 2 (group stage)
Friday, December 13
3pm – Sale vs Racing 92
3pm – Castres vs Munster
Saturday, December 14
8am – Bulls vs Northampton
10.15am – Ulster vs Bordeaux (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Leinster vs Clermont (free on RTÉ Player)
12.30pm – Leicester vs Sharks
3pm – La Rochelle vs Bristol
3pm – Harlequins vs Stormers
Sunday, December 15
8am – Benetton vs Bath
8am – Stade Francais vs Saracens (free on France TV)
10.15am – Toulon vs Glasgow
12.30pm – Exeter Chiefs vs Toulouse
ROUND 3 (group stage)
Friday, January 10 2025
3pm – Glasgow vs Racing 92
Saturday, January 11
8am – Stormers vs Sale
10.15am – Exeter Chiefs vs Bordeaux
10.15am – Sharks vs Toulouse (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Munster vs Saracens (free on RTÉ Player)
12.30pm – Stade Francais vs Northampton
3pm – Leicester vs Ulster
3pm – Castres vs Bulls
Sunday, January 12
8am – Toulon vs Harlequins
10.15am – La Rochelle vs Leinster (free on France TV)
10.15am – Bristol vs Benetton
12.30pm – Bath vs Clermont
ROUND 4 (group stage)
Friday, January 17
3pm – Ulster vs Exeter Chiefs
Saturday, January 18
8am – Bulls vs Stade Francais
10.15am – Northampton vs Munster
10.15am – Clermont vs Bristol (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Benetton vs La Rochelle
12.30pm – Leinster vs Bath (free on RTÉ Player)
3pm – Harlequins vs Glasgow
3pm – Racing 92 vs Stormers
Sunday, January 19
8am – Bordeaux vs Sharks
10.15am – Saracens vs Castres
10.15am – Toulouse vs Leicester (free on France TV)
12.30pm – Sale vs Toulon
ROUND OF 16
April 4-6, 2025
QUARTER-FINALS
April 11-13, 2025
SEMI-FINALS
May 2-4, 2025
FINAL
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Can I watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things European Rugby Champions Cup on the official ERCC social media channels on YouTube (@ChampionsCup) and Instagram (@EuropeanRugbyChmapionsCup).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
