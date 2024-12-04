How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 –– free live streams, fixtures

Watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams for free as Antoine Dupont's reigning champions Toulouse look to stave off Caelan Doris' Leinster, and Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi's Sharks.

Below we have all the info on how to watch Champions Cup rugby from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The Champions Cup is essentially rugby union's answer to the Champions League, only with South Africa's top three teams thrown in with the cream of Europe. As the winners of the United Rugby Championship, Premiership and Top 14 respectively, Munster, Northampton and Toulouse enter as the favorites, while the Sale Sharks are out to prove they can mix it with the big boys after winning the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Here's where to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere – including free options. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.

Watch European Rugby Champions Cup Quick Guide Tournament dates Dates: Dec 6, 2024 – May 24, 2025 Best free streams RTÉ Player (Ireland)

France TV (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE European Rugby Champions Cup live stream broadcasters

You can watch select European Rugby Champions Cup games for free on RTÉ Player in Ireland, and on France TV in France.

RTÉ Player – Ireland (one game per round)

– Ireland (one game per round) France TV – France (two games per round, French-language)

Use a VPN to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any European Rugby Champions Cup stream

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the US

You can watch 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup live streams on FloRugby in the US, with the streaming service set to show every game.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the UK

It's all change in the UK for the 2024/25 season, with European Rugby Champions Cup live streams now being carried by Premier Sports.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in Australia

Fans based in Australia can watch 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup live streams on EPCR TV, which costs €49.99 for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.

Watch European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Canada.

South Africa

The European Rugby Champions Cup is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, & Netherlands

Viaplay has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands.

Rest of the world

The European Rugby Champions Cup is being shown on EPCR TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.

Can I watch the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland and France can watch the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTÉ Player and France TV respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup? The 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup runs from Friday, December 6 to Saturday, May 24.

European Rugby Champions Cup schedule 2024/25

What is the European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 schedule? (All times ET) ROUND 1 (group stage) Friday, December 6

3pm – Bath vs La Rochelle Saturday, December 7

8am – Clermont vs Benetton

8am – Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs

10.15am – Northampton vs Castres

10.15am – Stormers vs Toulon (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Munster vs Stade Francais (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Saracens vs Bulls

3pm – Glasgow vs Sale

3pm – Racing 92 vs Harlequins Sunday, December 8

8am – Bordeaux vs Leicester

10.15am – Toulouse vs Ulster (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Bristol vs Leinster ROUND 2 (group stage) Friday, December 13

3pm – Sale vs Racing 92

3pm – Castres vs Munster Saturday, December 14

8am – Bulls vs Northampton

10.15am – Ulster vs Bordeaux (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Leinster vs Clermont (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Leicester vs Sharks

3pm – La Rochelle vs Bristol

3pm – Harlequins vs Stormers Sunday, December 15

8am – Benetton vs Bath

8am – Stade Francais vs Saracens (free on France TV)

10.15am – Toulon vs Glasgow

12.30pm – Exeter Chiefs vs Toulouse ROUND 3 (group stage) Friday, January 10 2025

3pm – Glasgow vs Racing 92 Saturday, January 11

8am – Stormers vs Sale

10.15am – Exeter Chiefs vs Bordeaux

10.15am – Sharks vs Toulouse (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Munster vs Saracens (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Stade Francais vs Northampton

3pm – Leicester vs Ulster

3pm – Castres vs Bulls Sunday, January 12

8am – Toulon vs Harlequins

10.15am – La Rochelle vs Leinster (free on France TV)

10.15am – Bristol vs Benetton

12.30pm – Bath vs Clermont ROUND 4 (group stage) Friday, January 17

3pm – Ulster vs Exeter Chiefs Saturday, January 18

8am – Bulls vs Stade Francais

10.15am – Northampton vs Munster

10.15am – Clermont vs Bristol (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Benetton vs La Rochelle

12.30pm – Leinster vs Bath (free on RTÉ Player)

3pm – Harlequins vs Glasgow

3pm – Racing 92 vs Stormers Sunday, January 19

8am – Bordeaux vs Sharks

10.15am – Saracens vs Castres

10.15am – Toulouse vs Leicester (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Sale vs Toulon ROUND OF 16

April 4-6, 2025 QUARTER-FINALS

April 11-13, 2025 SEMI-FINALS

May 2-4, 2025 FINAL

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Can I watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things European Rugby Champions Cup on the official ERCC social media channels on YouTube (@ChampionsCup) and Instagram (@EuropeanRugbyChmapionsCup).