Watch Found season 2 online

Found season 2 has finally turned up after the huge cliffhanger from the first season threatened to ruin everything for hard and determined team leader Gabi Mosley. It premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. on NBC and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

A "recovery specialist" driven by her own experience when much younger (she was kidnapped) who works with others who have experienced similar trauma to find the missing, Mosley had one secret weapon as part of her skillset.

And that was the fact she had he man who kidnapped her (Hugh "Sir" Evans) locked in her basement against his will providing clues into the mindset of those who would would act the same way.

At the end of season 1 he escaped and so Found season 2 begins with him on the loose, hell-bent on revenge. Mosley knows she will have to cross more lines than she ever has before to capture him this time...

Read our guide below for how to watch Found season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Found season 2 online FREE in the US

The highly anticipated NBC series premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 10pm ET/PT. US viewers with cable can now tune into NBC each week. Cut the cord? You can watch episodes the next day on Peacock (plans from $7.99). Or watch them live with Peacock Premium Plus ($13.99/month). NBC is also available to stream live via Sling TV (in select markets) and Fubo (7-day free trial) Not in the US? Watch your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN .

How to watch Found season 2 outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Found season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch Found season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch Found season 2 online free in Canada

Those located in the Great North can watch Found season 2 online through Citytv. The show premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 10pm ET/PT. While some content is available to stream on free on Citytv and without signing in, you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Found season 2 live online or on-demand. You can also subscribe to Citytv Plus through Amazon Prime Video channels. New members get 7 FREE trial. Traveling abroad right now? Don't fret - just grab a good VPN and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

Can I watch Found season 2 online in the UK?

Found season 2 does not have a U.K. release date at the moment but we'll update you as soon as we hear more.

We'd expect it to join Found season 1 on Amazon Prime Video UK but there's no official confirmation of that.

US viewers in the UK can use a VPN to unblock their usual streaming services and watch Found season 2 from anywhere.

Can I watch Found season 2 online in Australia?

Found season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 4 on Binge and then on Monday, October 7 at 8.30pm AEST on Foxtel, and on demand on Foxtel Now.

Use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services when traveling abroad.

Found season 2 episode list

Season 02 Episode 01 - Missing While Bate: Gabi and her team at Mosely & Associates begin to spiral amid her shocking revelation; Lacey's childhood flashbacks begin to resurface, providing vital clues as Sir remains at large.

S02 E02 - Missing While Difficult: A Black newborn baby is abducted from the hospital while Gabi and the team continue their frantic search for one of their own; someone from Sir's past pays Mosely & Associates a surprise visit; Margaret has a public meltdown.

S02 E03 - Missing While Lonley: Betty Conley, an elderly widower engaged to a convicted murderer, disappears on the day of her wedding. Trent reveals chilling new findings surrounding the death of Sir's mother. Meanwhile, Gabi baits Sir with a game of cat and mouse involving the case and navigates the fallout within her M&A family.

Found season 2 is confirmed to air for 22 episodes.

Found season 2 cast list

Returning from Found season 1:

Shanola Hampton (Shameless) as Gabi Mosely

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue) as Sir

Kelli Williams (Lie to Me, The Practice) as Margaret

Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Mark Trent

Gabrielle Walsh (9-1-1) as Lacey

Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath, The Magicians) as Zeke

Karan Oberoi (Roswell, New Mexico) as Dhan