Marvel's Echo TV show gets a new release date, brutal trailer, Daredevil cameo, and surprising R-rating

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Echo has finally arrived – and, somewhat surprisingly, it'll be the first R-rated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Echo's first teaser, which you can watch below, doesn't just confirm that the Disney Plus show will carry a TV-MA rating in the US and an 18-plus one worldwide. Indeed, it also reveals that the Hawkeye spin-off will launch on January 10, 2024 instead of its previously anticipated November 29, 2023 release date. Oh, and it's coming to Disney Plus and Hulu stateside, so fans will be able to stream the show on either of the Disney-owned streaming platforms.
This isn't the first time that Marvel has dabbled in the adult audience space. Doctor Strange 2 contained some scenes that younger viewers might have found scary, while Moon Knight's Disney Plus debut strayed into gratuitously violent and horror territory. Even Loki season 2 has shades of dread-inducing horror running through it.
Marvel's Echo, though, will be the very first MCU project to carry an age rating confirming it'll be unsuitable for kids. Indeed, as the trailer shows, it'll be full of ultraviolent moments, with lots of blood, various people getting shot – particularly in the head – and the occasional neck-breaking and face pummelling from the show's titular character and her surrogate uncle Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.
Elsewhere, viewers hoping to see a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) cameo in the trailer – the Man Without Fear has strong ties to Echo and Kingpin in the comics, as well as the latter in Netflix's Daredevil TV series – will be delighted to see him appear. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment at the 1:27 mark, but Daredevil's red and dark yellow suit, which we previously saw in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is visible during this very brief clip as Echo throws him over a table.
Echo's unexpectedly violent tone is also a good sign for Daredevil's own MCU TV series. Fans had been concerned that, given Marvel's desire to appeal to an audiences of all ages, the Marvel Phase 5 show – titled Daredevil: Born Again – wouldn't be fully R-rated. However, Echo shows Marvel won't hold back when it believes one of its projects needs to be more adult-oriented than what's come before. That, alongside Born Again's new head showrunner and directors, has certainly restored our faith in Daredevil's forthcoming series.
Check out this brand-new poster for Marvel Studios' #Echo, a new Original series with all episodes streaming January 10 on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/x2CaCQrBrZNovember 3, 2023
For anyone wanting a brief rundown on what Echo is about, here's a very brief story synopsis from Disney and Marvel: "The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy."
Unusually for a Marvel TV show, Echo is getting a Netflix-style release, which means all five of its episodes will land on Disney Plus and Hulu – two of the world's best streaming services – in early January. Additionally, Disney and Marvel have confirmed they'll only be watchable on Hulu until April 9, so Hulu subscribers will only have three months to check it out.
You might also like
- Find out everything we know about The Marvels, the final MCU movie of 2023
- Learn more about how to watch the Marvel movies in order
- Loki season 2 episode 5 just made Marvel fans relive the MCU's most heart-breaking moment
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.