Enjoyed The Rig season two? Here are 3 more Prime Video thriller shows to watch next

Thrillers are among some of the best Prime Video shows, and with the season two of Prime Video's The Rig recent arrival on the platform, it got me thinking about other thriller series available on one of the best streaming services.

Set in Scotland on a remote oil rig in the North Sea, David MacPherson's thriller series follows a group of workers who are due to return to the mainland. Before they can set sail home, a fog engulfs them cutting them off from all means of communication leaving them stranded. When they think that things can't get worse, some of the crew members go through extreme behavorial changes and mysterious supernatural forces filter the rig.

If you're on top of your Prime Video shows game, there's always room for a movie to switch things up, and if you ever fall short of ideas for what to watch next we have a slew of recommendations for the best Prime Video movies which loved after the first watch.

Three Pines

Three Pines Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 72%

72% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: ~60 minutes

~60 minutes Creator: Emilia di Girolamo

Based on the series of novels by Louise Penny, Prime Video's adaptation brings the world of her books to the small screen in the form of a miniseries consisting of eight hour-long episodes.

Set in Quebec, the show follows fictional police inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) on his investigations on murders in Three Pines. Looking at four different murders that span two episodes each, he uncovers the hidden secrets of the small town he calls home, while coming face-to-face with some of his own ghosts.

Homecoming

Homecoming Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 79%

79% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: ~37 minutes

~37 minutes Creators: Eli Horowitz & Micah Bloomberg

Over it's small two-season span, Prime Video's anthology psychological thriller series packs one heck of an all-star cast of Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, Janelle Monáe, Sissy Spacek, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper, and Joan Cusack - just to name a few.

In this dramatization of the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) gets a job as a waitress after her four year job at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center - a facility under the Geist Group name that assists soldiers with returning to civilian life. When Bergman is approached by the US Department of Defence and asked questions about her resignation, she struggles to recall her time working at the center and learns about the harsh truth about its purpose.

Hanna

Hanna Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 80%

80% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: ~44 minutes

~44 minutes Creator: David Farr

When thriller meets high school coming of age drama, you get David Farr's Hanna. Based on the 2011 action thriller movie of the same name starring Cate Blanchett, Olivia Williams, and Saoirse Ronan as the titular character, Hanna is a young girl who has been raised by Erik - a CIA agent and the only person she's ever known to be her father. Living in a remote forest in Poland, the young girl sets out on a mission of self-discovery as she peels back the layers of her identity and uncovers the truth of her past.