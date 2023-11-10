7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (November 10)

It’s a decidedly varied affair on streaming services this weekend, with Netflix’s new satirical thriller The Killer headlining a crop of new arrivals that also includes a game show, a period drama and yet another biographical docuseries.

The game show in question is 007: Road to a Million on Prime Video, a James Bond-themed take on Survivor, while For All Mankind and The Santa Clauses return for their fourth and second seasons on Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, respectively.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend.

The Killer (Netflix)

David Fincher’s acclaimed psychological thriller series, Mindhunter, may not be returning for a third and final season, but the director’s latest feature-length offering, The Killer, does at least make its streaming debut on Netflix this weekend.

This dark and brooding adaptation of the French graphic novel series by Alexis "Matz" Nolent stars Michael Fassbender as an unnamed, yoga-practicing, The Smiths-listening assassin who finds himself unexpectedly hunted by his own employers after a contract goes awry.

Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell and Arliss Howard also star in The Killer, which critics have hailed as a return to form for both Fincher and Fassbender. Suffice to say, this new Netflix movie sounds like a shoo-in for a spot on our list of the best Netflix movies of 2023.

007: Road to a Million (Prime Video)

Brian Cox swaps the Succession boardroom for game show drama in 007: Road to a Million, which begins streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

This eight-part, James Bond-themed competition series follows nine teams across the globe as they compete in various mental and physical challenges to win a £1 million prize. Expect Aston Martins, helicopters, car chases, runaway trains, and explosions galore.

Reviews for 007: Road to a Million have been decidedly mixed so far, ranging from “shoddy, boring and soulless” to “irresistibly fun”, but even if it doesn't make our list of the best Prime Video shows of the year, the series’ huge budget and Hollywood backing should make it a spectacle.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus gets a new period drama this weekend in the form of The Buccaneers, which looks set to be the streamer’s Bridgerton rival.

Adapted from Edith Wharton’s novel of the same name, this eight-episode series follows a group of wealthy young American girls who head to London for debutante season during the 1870s. Kristine Frøseth, Christina Hendricks, Alisha Boe and Josie Totah star for director Susanna White, who helmed several episodes of Andor.

As with Bridgerton before it, critics have described The Buccaneers as “a lavish period drama that feels fresh and modern,” so this is definitely one to check out if you’re a fan of 19th-century domestic drama. The show’s first three episodes are available to stream now, with its remaining five instalments set to arrive weekly every Wednesday.

For All Mankind season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

For All Mankind was hailed as the best Apple TV Plus show when the streaming platform launched back in 2019, and the acclaimed, decades-spanning sci-fi series returns for its fourth season this weekend.

New episodes pick up another eight years down the line, in 2003, and focus on the struggles of the working class on Mars, with wealth inequality and exploitative working practices now rife at the Happy Valley colony. Daniel Stern, Tyner Rushing and Toby Kebbell join the show’s cast as new characters.

The critical reception to For All Mankind season 4 has been mixed so far, with some reviewers calling it “a giant misstep” and others a “spectacular” triumph, but existing series fans will likely find plenty more alternate history intrigue to enjoy here.

The Santa Clauses season 2 (Disney Plus)

Tim Allen reprises his role as Santa Claus for the fifth time this weekend, as The Santa Clauses returns for its second season on Disney Plus.

After Scott and his family successfully saved Christmas (again) in The Santa Clauses season 1, new episodes find the former marketing director turning his attention towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the family business.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses season 2 are available to stream now on Disney Plus, with the remaining four instalments due to land weekly every Wednesday.

Robbie Williams (Netflix)

The first of two biographical documentary series to feature on this week’s list, Robbie Williams is now streaming on Netflix.

As with Beckham before it, this four-part feature delves deep into the life, career and psyche of its titular star, with 30 years of never-before-seen archive footage painting a “raw, honest and real” picture of British superstar Robbie Williams.

Robbie Williams is executive produced by Oscar-winning documentarian Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona), so it may well earn a spot on our list of the best Netflix documentaries .

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (Max)

Acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner (Stand By Me, This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…) directs this in-depth look at the life and career of underappreciated actor-comedian Albert Brooks.

Featuring an extended conversation between Reiner and Brooks himself, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is “a warm and wonderful trip down memory lane for those who know Brooks’ work, and a grand introduction for those who don’t,” according to critics.

