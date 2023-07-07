7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (July 7)

We’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to new movies and TV shows to enjoy on streamers recently, but this weekend sees that hot streak come to an end.

That’s not to say there’s nothing good to watch over the next few days, but the usual headline-grabbing franchise fodder – think The Witcher, Secret Invasion, Black Mirror and so on – makes way for a handful of original productions that may or may not be worthy of your time.

In any case, we’ve done our best to round up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to watch on the likes of Netflix, Max and Prime Video over the next few days. And if these don't take your fancy, we can recommend more legal thrillers like The Lincoln Lawyer, or great music documentary alternatives to WHAM! on Netflix.

The Out-Laws (Netflix)

The Netflix original movie train continues to plod along in earnest this weekend with the arrival of The Out-Laws.

This new action-comedy – from The Wrong Missy director Tyler Spindel – stars Adam Devine as a soon-to-be-married bank manager who begins to suspect that his soon-to-be-in-laws may be the infamous bank robbers who just held up his bank.

Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan and Nina Dobrev also star in The Out-Laws, which hasn’t exactly got critics’ tongues wagging so far. Still, it looks like harmless Netflix fun.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

Horror fans, listen up! The Horror of Dolores Roach – a new horror-cum-comedy series – is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video.

Based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, this eight-episode, Sweeney Todd-inspired Blumhouse production stars Justina Machado as a newly released convict who takes extreme measures to sustain her basement-level Manhattan massage parlor.

Critics’ verdicts on The Horror of Dolores Roach have ranged from “a sloppy mess” to “a twisted treat,” so we’d suggest checking this one out for yourself if you’re a fan of tongue-in-cheek body horror.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 (Netflix)

The first half of The Lincoln Lawyer’s follow-up season is now streaming on Netflix.

Once again starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as silver-tongued lawyer Mickey Haller, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 tackles the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel series, The Fifth Witness, which follows an investigation into the murder of a high-profile bank employee.

As mentioned, this new season is split into two five-episode parts. The second will arrive in a little over a month’s time on Thursday, August 3, so get cracking on what is definitely one of the best Netflix series of recent years.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (Peacock)

Love him or loathe him, Kevin Hart’s first stand-up comedy special for three years, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, is now streaming on Peacock .

This latest laugh-a-thon sees the comedian cover topics including family, fame and Black Twitter, and critics have described the special as some of “Hart’s best work on the stage.”

When Sharks Attack... and Why (Disney Plus)

Nat Geo’s annual slate of Sharkfest programming is now streaming on Disney Plus, and among the new documentaries is When Sharks Attack ... and Why.

As you may have guessed, this feature-length production examines how, when and why sharks attack humans (spoiler: they rarely do), combining insight from marine biologists and – of course – incredible footage of the ocean’s most fearsome predators.

You’ll find plenty more Sharkfest content to sink your teeth into (I’ll see myself out) over the coming days, too, so stay glued to Disney Plus if you’re into that sort of thing.

Shaun White: The Last Run (Max)

Snowsport fans, this one’s for you – the latest HBO-produced docuseries to hit Max is Shaun White: The Last Run.

Across four episodes, this revealing exposé – or “tearjerker feast,” as critics have described it – takes a microscope to the life and legacy of three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who was born with a heart condition but would go on to become one of the greatest snowsport athletes of all time. Bring tissues.

WHAM! (Netflix)

The last of this week’s documentary picks is WHAM! on Netflix, which charts the four-year journey of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley from teenage school friends to global superstars.

Netflix says this feature-length production offers “unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive, including never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews,” so WHAM! fans should find plenty to enjoy here.

Indeed, critics have described WHAM! as a “perky tribute” and “colorful, fun and a little thoughtful,” suggesting it could be one of the best Netflix documentaries to hit the streamer in 2023.

