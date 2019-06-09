Xbox Project Scarlett is the next-gen Xbox Two you've been waiting for

There’s a new Xbox on the way, and it’s called the Xbox Project Scarlett.

Or at least that's its codename. Microsoft finally announced its next-generation Xbox console during its big E3 2019 keynote conference, and it's looking set to be a monster

“For us, the console is vital and central to our experience. A console should be designed, and built and optimised for one thing, and one thing only – gaming,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

“This decisive moment of discovery is etched in your gaming history.

“We on Team Xbox will always be dedicated to delivering the best new games for you to discover. This right now is the single most creative and energising time in gaming history. Games and gamers can be a significant unifying force for the world.”

With Zen 2 and Navi technology powering the Project Scarlett processor, making it 4x more powerful than the Xbox One X, it'll be possible of running games at 120Hz frame rates, with 8K resolutions hit, plus ray-tracing. It's the works.

An SSD will come as standard, as with the PS5, with Project xCloud streaming part of the equation too.

Halo Infinite will be a launch title, bringing back the Master Chief.

Expect to see the Xbox Project Scarlett console launch in the "holiday" window of 2020. We'll have more soon.

This is a breaking story. Keep checking back for more updates as we find them.