Xbox Series X/S games with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

You can now experience Dolby Vision gaming and Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but which games support both of these technologies?

Dolby Atmos support has been around for a while and first debuted on Xbox One back in 2017. The spatial audio tech requires a license to use on headphones, but it’s free to use on soundbars and speakers. Some headphones do come with a free license, though, like the Xbox Wireless Headset.

Dolby Vision requires a compatible display but is also free to those who can enable it. Currently, however, not every TV that supports Dolby Vision gaming can output at 120Hz, but Microsoft and Dolby are working closely with TV manufacturers to update more displays via a firmware update in the future. Noticeable sets that are awaiting an update include the LG CX, which the manufacturer has confirmed is coming soon.

If you’re looking for every Xbox Series X/S game with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, check out the full list below.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Xbox Series X games

More than 100 next-gen HDR-capable titles will support Dolby Vision soon, including games available today and in the future such as Halo Infinite, which was tipped to include Dolby Vision support a few months ago. Not all of them will support Dolby Vision gaming and Atmos, though, but these are the titles that do.

We’ll keep this page updated should more games with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support appear in the future.

FAQs

What is Dolby Vision gaming? Dolby Vision is a HDR format that promises to deliver greater highlights, contrast, and vibrant colors over other HDR technologies. Dolby Vision automatically tone maps compatible games, too, which means players won’t have to manually calibrate every game to get the best possible HDR experience.

What is Dolby Atmos? Dolby Atmos provides convincing spatial audio that lets you hear sound with 360-degree pinpoint accuracy. It works on any headphones, and a number of Xbox Series X/S games already include native Dolby Atmos support and sound fantastic.

Does PS5 support Dolby Vision gaming and Dolby Atmos? No, the PS5 does not support Dolby Vision gaming or Dolby Atmos. Instead, Sony’s console uses HDR10 when it comes to high dynamic range and its proprietary Tempest 3D audio tech for spatial audio. You’ll need an HDR display to experience HDR10, and 3D audio works with any headphones and can also be played through your TV speakers.