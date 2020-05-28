Where to buy a Nintendo Switch: how to get a Switch Lite right now

Wondering where to buy a Nintendo Switch? Bad news if you want the main Switch console: it's basically been out of stock since the beginning of the year, with price widespread gouging in the wake of retailers selling out. Good news if you want a Nintendo Switch Lite, though: the handheld-only console is in stock in the US, UK and Australia. Scroll down to find out where you can find a Nintendo Switch Lite.

The reason these consoles keep selling out is obvious: a lot of people have been in lockdown over the past few months, and this is the best console to buy right now, given that the Xbox One and PS4 will be replaced this year. See our Nintendo Switch bundles and deals page for an around-the-clock update on how the console's supplies are doing, but below we'll pick out stock across the internet for your convenience.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch now: get a Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only console, while the Nintendo Switch functions as a home console, too, plugging into your TV. That said, if you want a Nintendo Switch right now, the Switch Light is far easier to get hold of. Here's where it's in stock right now.

Why is the Nintendo Switch selling out?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's a combination of a few factors: the global pandemic has led to a rush of people buying the console to fill their hours indoors, which isn't surprising. At the same time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released, a long-awaited game and a massive crossover hit that's captured the imaginations of a wider, mainstream audience. The Switch has been regularly selling out for a while now. This has just exacerbated the issue.

In addition, back in February, Bloomberg posted a report warning that a potential bottleneck with component supplies coming out of China (caused by coronavirus) would see stock dry up as soon as April. If the reasoning mentioned in that report was correct, it looks like they were pretty on the money with the timing, except stock looks like it'll be gone even faster than that.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience," is what Nintendo told THR in a statement. So, more stock is on the way. But when will you you be able to buy a Nintendo Switch?

When will the Nintendo Switch be back in stock?

The situation is hard to predict given that Nintendo has reportedly faced supply line issues over the current health crisis, but Nintendo intends to make 10% more consoles than it did in 2019 to help meet the increase in demand (assuming its supply lines can keep up_. A Nintendo representative told Nikkei, though, that it can't be sure how many Switch units will be supplied as it procures parts for the console.

Our prediction? The Switch will be hard to get hold of all year, but we'd be surprised if we see many more new units released as parts of the world are in lockdown. We're hopeful we'll see the Switch more readily available in the summer months.

Again, this is just our best guess, but you can be guaranteed that when the Switch does come back, folks will be rushing to claim the new consoles. It's very likely to sell out again.

In the meantime, our advice is to avoid being gouged by third-party sellers who are inflating the price. $299.99/£279.99/AU$469 is the MSRP/RRP for the regular Switch, while $199.99/£199.99/AU$329 is the price for the Switch Lite. Paying above that isn't worth it unless you're picking up a bundle with games and accessories.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch when stock returns

As soon as those consoles hit that warehouse, retailers are going to want to get them on the shelves. And you can bet they'll be flying into delivery trucks just as quickly. If you hear word that the Nintendo Switch is back in stock in the US, Amazon and Walmart will be your best bet.

With massive warehouse inventories, speedy delivery, and quick checkout processes, these retailers are primed to pick up your Nintendo Switch order ahead of the queue. Plus, in all our time covering Nintendo Switch bundle deals, these stores have consistently won out in value, meaning you're more likely to grab some extras for your cash.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the UK, Currys and Game are likely to offer the first bundles of the pack, though don't underestimate the power of Argos same day delivery if you want your console now. We'll likely see the best prices come out of Currys, who are normally reluctant to increase the cost of the console as demand reaches its peak, and if you're looking for the fastest checkout times to secure yours before everyone else, you'll want to keep an eye on Amazon as well.

If stock has already been wiped clean at these retailers by the time you get there, you'll still be left wondering where to buy a Nintendo Switch. Luckily, plenty of non-tech retailers stock the Nintendo Switch as well, so you'll have luck with John Lewis, Jacamo and Studio among others.

In Australia, Amazon is likely your best bet, though it's worth keeping an eye on other online stores, such as Kogan and eBay. While it might take a while, big retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Big W are also likely to receive new stock, and game retailers such as EB Games and The Gamesmen are also expected to get more units soon.

Don't leave yourself wondering where to buy a Nintendo Switch on the day, get prepped now and you have every chance of bagging one when the masses flock to the shelves.

Right now, you're more likely to find a Switch Lite than you are a regular Switch, but stock is still selling out fast. Here's a quick price comparison chart for the Switch Lite:

We'll keep you updated on the Switch's stock levels.