The best free alternative to Windows Movie Maker 2018

It was once the world's most popular free video editor, but after many years of distinguished service, Windows Movie Maker has been laid to rest. Its installer is no longer available on Microsoft's website, and the software won't receive any security updates to fix newly discovered vulnerabilities.

Don't worry, though – Movie Maker may have gone to the great hard drive in the sky, but there are some excellent alternatives available that are more powerful, just as easy to use, and completely free.

Here we've picked the best Windows Movie Maker substitutes that will enable you to create great-looking videos without having to master a drastically different interface.

The video editing element of Microsoft Photos is easy and fun to use, making it a great alternative to Windows Movie Maker

Very simple to use

Pre-installed with Windows 10

Good choice of filters and effects

No multi-track timeline

The Fall Creators Update brought many fun and useful new features to Windows 10, including a video editor that's a direct replacement for Windows Movie Maker. Interestingly, it's tucked away in the Microsoft Photos app, but it's easy to use and very accessible for beginners.

Start by choosing your media files (photos and video) and arranging them in a sequence. You can then make some simple edits (like trimming video clips and applying filters), apply fun motion effects and titles, and set the whole thing to a lively soundtrack.

You don't get quite as much granular control as you did in Windows Movie Maker (you don't have separate tracks for video and audio, for example). but the effects and transitions are vastly improved, and it's much easier for a complete beginner to achieve good-looking effects. Once you're done, you can save the video to your PC or share it straight via Skype, YouTube or OneNote. You won't find a more direct replacement for Windows Movie Maker.

Shotcut is a powerful video editor with an intuitive interface that makes it a great replacement for Windows Movie Maker

All the Windows Movie Maker features you love, with a familiar look

Well designed interface

Fully customizable filters

No device-specific export profiles

The first time you open it, Shotcut bears little resemblance to Windows Movie Maker, but hit the Playlist and Timeline buttons at the top and it starts to look familiar.

Open files to add them to your playlist, then drag and drop them onto the timeline to piece them together, just like you could in Movie Maker. Once you’ve got everything in order, hit the Filters button, then click the plus sign to apply transitions and effects. You can apply as many effects as you like, including coloured filters like those available in Windows Movie Maker, plus advanced options such as chroma key compositing for greenscreen effects.

There’s even a text option that lets you create titles and watermarks – and they look less cheesy than Windows Movie Maker’s equivalents.

Best of all, Shotcut is open source, so none of its features are hidden behind a paywall. If you miss Windows Movie Maker, Shotcut is a solid alternative.

VSDC Free Video Editor behaves very much like Windows Movie Maker, but is packed with many more features

A Windows Movie Maker alternative if you have a creative streak

Non-linear editing

Great effects and transitions

No hardware acceleration

VSDC Free Video Editor looks less like Windows Movie Maker than Shotcut, but it’s superb if you’re willing to try something new. Video projects are built from video clips, audio files and pictures. Once you’ve selected your source files and put them in order, you can add annotations, effects, cursors, notes, and charts.

There’s a lot to experiment with, but thankfully VSDC Free Video Editor includes wizards that walk you through the trickier parts. We particularly like the retro-style filters and animations, which really bring a video project to life.

Note that you won’t be able to export your project if you’ve used premium features like hardware acceleration, which is enabled by default. You can turn it off by clicking Options (in the top right), selecting Acceleration Options and unchecking ‘Use hardware acceleration for encoding video’.

VSDC receives frequent updates to add new features, and is an excellent alternative to Windows Movie Maker if you’re interested in getting creative.

Avidemux looks like a simple encoder at first glance, but delive a little deeper and you'll find a great selection of filters and other editing tools

A Windows Movie Maker replacement with lots of export options

Clear interface

Sharpening and de-noising filters

No timeline

If you only used Windows Movie Maker for basic video editing tasks, Avidemux is well worth a look. It doesn’t offer a fancy interface or direct sharing to social media, but if you take a little time to peruse its menus, you’ll find it’s surprisingly capable.

There are preset profiles for different output devices, video and audio filters, fades, subtitles, and lots of customizable encoding options.

The main downside of Avidemux is that you can’t combine videos that are different heights or widths. This won’t matter if you’re putting footage all shot using the same smartphone or screen capture tool, but can be inconvenient if your media come from different sources. To get around it, you have to resize each clip separately, export it, then make a new project. It’s not a serious issue, but the developers are aware and it should be resolved in a future update.

If Microsoft hadn't killed Windows Movie Maker, it might have looked very much like Videopad

A free video editor that layers new features on top of old

Closely resembles Movie Maker

One-click effects and filters

Interface looks a little dated

Of all the tools here, VideoPad Video Editor is the one that most closely resembles Windows Movie Maker. You’ll be up and running in seconds – just import your video clips, audio files and still images, then drag and drop them into the timeline at the bottom of the window.

In fact, VideoPad Video Editor resembles good old Windows Movie Maker so closely that some of its effects now look a bit cheesy, and its interface (a busy combination of icons, menus and ribbons) looks rather dated. It’s kept up to date with stereoscopic 3D conversion, direct sharing to social media, and chroma keying. VideoPad Video Editor also lets you export videos in 4K – a feature you’d normally only find in premium tools.

There’s also a premium version of VideoPad Video Editor, which adds support for extensions and an unlimited number of audio tracks, but the free edition offers everything else you could wish for.

Note that the main 'Download' link leads to a 30-day trial of the premium version of VideoPad. The link to the free version is a little way down the homepage, beside the subheading 'Get it free'.