Sony revamps camera line-up

Sony unveiled a range of new digicams - including two new digital SLR models and a number of new Cyber-shots at its Sony Media Experience 2007 event in Rhodes yesterday. Both SLR models will be branded Alpha and will sit alongside Sony's existing Alpha A100 DSLR model, launched last summer.

The Sony Alpha range can use both Sony and older Konica-Minolta lenses. Sony said the two cameras should become available during this year, but no further details are available at this stage.

Cyber-shot T100

Sony also announced the Sony Cyber-shot T100 , which crams in an 8.1-megapixel sensor, Carl Zeiss lens, 5x optical zoom and a 3-inch LCD screen into its slimline 22mm body.

It comes with full high definition 1080 output for displaying photos on an HD TV, features face recognition technology (a first for the Cyber-Shot range) and uses the same image processor that the Sony Alpha digital SLR cameras use. Available in red, black or silver, the T100 is on sale now all over Europe. Pricing is set at £330.

In addition to the T100, Sony showed off the Sony Cyber-shot T20 as well - an all-metal digicam with 8.1 megapixels, 3x optical zoom, a 2.5-inch LCD screen, full high definition 1080 output and face recognition. It will go on sale in early April, priced at £250.

Even more Cyber-shots

Sony's G, H, S, and W series of Cyber-shot cameras have also been updated.

The Sony Cyber-shot G series is aimed at "amateur enthusiasts". With 6 megapixels, a 3.5-inch LCD screen, 2GB of on-board memory, wireless connectivity, ISO 1000, 3x optical zoom and a Carl Zeiss lens, Sony says this range "will suit most people".

Sony's entry-level Cyber-shot S series has been extended with the addition of the Sony Cyber-shot S650 and the Sony Cyber-shot S700 . The Cyber-shot S650 has a 7.2-megapixel resolution, 3x optical zoom and a 2-inch LCD screen. The S700 shares the same specifications but has a slightly larger LCD screen at 2.4 inches.

The Cyber-shot W series already includes nine models, to which Sony has added the Cyber-shot W80 , Cyber-shot W90 , and the Cyber-shot W200 .

The W80 (£200) and W90 (£250) have 7.2 and 8.1 effective megapixels respectively. Both include 1080 full HD output for displaying still images on an HD TV, double anti-blur technology, ISO 3200 and face detection technology. And both are available now.

At £330, the W200 includes all of the above - but also comes with 12.1 effective megapixels, a Carl Zeiss lens and a large 2.5-inch LCD screen. It will go on sale in mid-May.

And finally, Sony's Cyber-shot H series has been updated too. The new Cyber-shot H7 and Cyber-shot H9 models have 8.1 megapixels, 15x optical zoom and 1080 full HD output. Priced at £330, the H7 features a 2.5-inch LCD screen with an electronic viewfinder, whereas the H9, at £380, boasts a tilting 3-inch LCD screen. They will be available from mid-April.