Cambridge breaks out budget home cinema kit

DVD player and home cinema amp for just £600 the pair

Cambridge Audio has just announced two new bargain priced additions to its Azur range of home cinema kit. Key features for the Azur 540R V3 6.1 receiver (£350) and 540D V2 HDMI DVD player (£250) are given below:

Cambridge Audio 540D V2 HDMI DVD player

  • HDMI output - scaling/deinterlacing to 480p, 576p, 720i/p, 1080i
  • Proprietary Phased Lock Loop (PLL) system for incredibly low jitter
  • Disc types supported: CD (CD-DA), CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD R/RW, DivX, MP4
  • Crystal/Cirrus Logic CS4382 D/A converter
  • Supports Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Pro Logic II, DTS 5.1
  • Composite video, S-video, RGB/SCART and component analogue video outputs
  • DivX and MP4 playback
  • Dedicated stereo audio outputs
  • IR emitter input and control bus input/output for easy integration into multi-room and custom installations
  • Navigator style Azur remote control
  • Solid aluminium front panel
  • Available in silver or black

Cambridge Audio Azur 540R V3 6.1 home cinema receiver

  • 80W per channel @ 8 ohms, all channels driven; 100W per channel @ 8 ohms, 2 channels driven
  • Redesigned discrete amplification stages using high current transistor
  • High performance Crystal CS42518 multi D/A converter and CS493263 digital signal processor
  • Audio inputs; 6x line level inputs; plus tuner and 6.1-channel direct
  • Audio outputs: 6x amplified speaker; 6.1-channel preamp output; 1x tape record
  • Video inputs: 3x composite; 2x S-video; 2x component video; 2x HDMI
  • Fully assignable audio and video inputs for ease of use and total flexibility
  • Processes Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital EX; Dolby Pro Logic II and IIx; DTS 5.1; DTS 6.1 and DTS Neo:6
  • Post-processing with Dolby Pro Logic IIx and DTS Neo:6 to create 6.1-channel output from 2-channel and 5.1-channel material
  • Advanced bass management enables separate crossovers and trims for Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic IIx, DTS Neo:6, stereo and subwoofer modes
  • 40-station preset RDS FM/AM tuner
