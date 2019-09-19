Sony's next State of Play teases 'new game reveals' – but don't expect PS5 news

Sony has announced its next State of Play live stream will air on September 24, with the company teasing "new game reveals" and "great news to share".

But don't expect any news on the next-generation PS5, as Sony has explicitly said it won't be sharing any during the broadcast.

"We’re preparing a pretty hefty show, weighing in at around 20 minutes and sporting a fresh new look," Sony wrote on the official PlayStation blog. "And we’ll have some great news to share with you, including new game reveals, new content from PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, and a host of other updates."

We're hoping this 'hefty' showing means we will be getting updates on the likes of Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part 2, alongside the promised new titles. We may even get news on what Insomniac Games is working on since being acquired by the company.

Sony has been pretty tight-lipped since the announcement of the PS5 earlier this year, even skipping E3 2019. So we're hoping there's something good in store for this State of Play – even if it's not news on next generation hardware.

How to watch

Sony's State of Play will be livestreamed on September 24 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST or September 25 at 6am AEST.

According to Sony, you can catch the stream on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.