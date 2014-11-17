It looks like Spotify might get a dedicated podcast feature

Spotify is great at competing with rivals like iTunes and other streaming services, and it could be about to improve in a key area: podcasts.

Developer Ethan Lee discovered new code for podcasts in the latest Spotify developer build, sharing his findings with TechCrunch.

The new build also includes the code for Spotify's upcoming Uber integration, which will let Uber riders play their Spotify music in their drivers' cars.

Do you believe in magic?

An image Lee also uncovered shows a "Podcasts" category sandwiched under Spotify's "Top Lists" and "New Releases" sections.

When asked about podcasts, Spotify responded by pointing out that it already supports "spoken word content" in its "Word" category and explaining that they're "always testing new things."

Meanwhile Lee also uncovered code for another, much more mysterious feature only referred to as "magic." That one's anyone's guess, but only time will reveal whether any of this ever amounts to anything.