Senegal vs Tunisia live stream: how to watch African Cup of Nations 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

Senegal may be the 2019 African Cup of Nations favourites, but Tunisia have experience of winning this tournament before. It should be a very interesting semi-final and we have all the advice you need here to get a Senegal vs Tunisia live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Despite a blip against Algeria in the group phase, Senegal's star-packed squad have shown plenty to warrant being installed as favourites to win this year's ACON. Easing to wins over Uganda and Benin in the group phases, those back-to-back 1-0 victories were far more convincing than the scoreline suggested.

Tunisia haven't been quite as impressive in the competition so far, making hard work of qualification from Group E with a draw against lowly Mauritania before edging out Ghana on penalties in the knockout phase. They did nevertheless look more assured in their 3-0 quarter-final win over the tournament's surprise package Madagascar.

Senegal vs Tunisia - where and when Today's African Cup of Nations semi-final takes place at the 30,000 capacity 30 June Stadium in Cairo. The military-owned venue takes it's name from the anniversary of the founding of the Egyptian Air Defence Forces. Kick-off today is at 6pm EEST local time, meaning a 5pm start for those looking to watch the game live in the UK.

While much has been made of Senegal's attacking prowess, boasting the likes of Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Monaco's Keita Balde upfront, it's at the back where they've arguably been at their best, having conceded just one goal in five games.

Fans of 2004 champions Tunisia will take hope from the fact that their side may be hitting form just at the right time, a resurgence that has dovetailed with some great performances from their captain Youssef Msakni.

In terms of head-to-heads, Tunisia have the better of their opponents tonight, having won nine times against Senegal, drawing seven and losing four of their encounters. Their most recent clash, however, saw Senegal win 2-0 during a 2017 African Cup of Nations tie.

Don't miss any of the action from today's game by reading our our Senegal vs Tunisia African Cup of Nations 2019 semi-final live stream guide below.

How to watch the African Cup of Nations 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give its a go...you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable.

How to stream Senegal vs Tunisia live in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport is your one-stop shop for African Cup of Nations 2019 coverage. The network is available with basic Sky TV packages as well as Virgin Media or with a Eurosport Player monthly (£6.99) or annual pass (£4.99/pm or single payment of £39.99) that also gives you access across loads of devices. Want to access the action but are outside the UK? Then grab a VPN service and change you IP to a UK location. Coverage of Senegal vs Tunisia starts at 5pm on Eurosport 1.

How to watch a live stream of Senegal vs Tunisia in the US

For the US, subscription service beIN Sport is showing every game of the 2019 African Cup of Nations and matches can be streamed live online using the beIN Connect app Different prices will apply depending on your cable provider and package, but for cord cutters there's the options of watching via Sling TV (there's a 7-day free trial then its between $25-$40 per month), and Fubotv (7-day free trial then $54.99 per month). Senegal vs Tunisia is due to kick off at 9am PT and 12pm ET.



How to watch a Senegal vs Tunisia live stream in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights for coverage of the AFCON in Canada and will be showing every game of tournament . Each match will also be available to stream live online using the beIN Connect app.

How to watch a Senegal vs Tunisia live stream in Australia