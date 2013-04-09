Panasonic debuts GF6 - interchangeable lens camera with NFC

Panasonic has unveiled the latest camera to sit in its GF range of entry-level CSCs in the shape of the GF6, which is the company's first interchangeable lens camera to feature Near Field Communications (NFC).

The sensor inside the Panasonic GF6 is the same as the one in the Panasonic GX1, increasing the resolution to 16 million pixels from the Panasonic GF5's 12 million.

Another big change is the addition of a tilting, 180-degree screen, which has been designed to help shooting from awkward angles, especially for self portraits. Like the Panasonic GF5, it is a touchscreen device, featuring 1040k pixels.

Other design changes include the addition of a mode dial at the top of the camera - previously most of the operation took place via the touchscreen.

Quality

Although the Panasonic GF6 has the same sensor as the Panasonic GX1, it also has a completely new Venus engine, which Panasonic says should elevate the image quality above that of the GX1.

Keen to appeal to the Instagram generation, Panasonic has increased the number of digital filters available on the GF6, with a whopping 19 now selectable. There's also the ability to use digital filters when shooting a panoramic image, a feature that has been taken from the company's compact camera line.

Other fun features include the ability to create stop motion animations and a retouch function for removing stray branches and passers by keen on photobombing your images.

The Panasonic GF6 price will be around £449 (around US$681/AU$653), an availability date is yet to be confirmed.