Canon Legria HF G10 camcorder promises pro tech for the consumer

Pro tech for the consumer in the HF G10

Canon has announced its latest flagship camcorder at CES; the Legria HF G10, which kicks off Canon's new G-Series range.

The Legria HF G10 features technology and features taken from Canon's pro-shooting range, complete with a 10-megapixel HD CMOS Pro sensor, which offers improved low-light performance and wide dynamic range.

Offering full manual control, the HF G10 also features an eight-blade iris, 32GB of internal storage, a 3.5-inch touchscreen, and a 30.4mm wide-angle HD video lens, all in a compact casing.

Lots to play with

The built-in microphone on the Legria HF G10 is also quite nifty, adjusting its intake based on the zoom level.

Along with all this top-end hardware, the HF G10 also comes with some software enhancements, including Cinema-Look filters to lend a professional-looking air to your creations, Story Creator mode for budding directors and Touch Decoration, which allows you to embellish your shots without the need for a computer.

Sadly, if you've got a hankering for the HF G10 then you'll have to hang fire; the UK release date has not yet been announced, nor the all-important UK price.