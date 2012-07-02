Samsung Galaxy S3 available on Sprint today for $199

Samsung's Galaxy S3 is finally available today on Sprint, after many delays and much confusion on every carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 comes in 16GB and 32GB sizes, for $199 and $249 respectively with a contract from Sprint.

Verizon's Galaxy S3 is expected to release next week, and its pricing for the Android smartphone is also expected to be $199/$249.

Samsung initially announced that the Galaxy S3 release would take place on June 21, but on that very day the company announced that "manufacturing issues" would delay its release on all carriers.

That didn't stop them from fulfilling many pre-orders on time, but Sprint customers looking to walk into a store and try the phone out before they buy it have been out of luck until now.

Which carrier is best for Samsung Galaxy S3?

The Galaxy S3 is the first Android smartphone to ship with Ice Cream Sandwich, Google's Android 4.0 OS, which arrived on many phones as an update.

But not every carrier will be taking advantage of the Galaxy S3's 4G LTE capabilities.

Sprint's version will run on 4G LTE, and the carrier's limited LTE network is expected to continue to expand.

Same goes for Verizon and AT&T, though T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S3 won't support the fast 4G LTE network.

T-Mobile's version is also more expensive, at $229/$279 after a $50 mail-in rebate.

AT&T's, on the other hand, can be acquired at a discount from Target or Amazon Wireless, at $149 for the 16GB Samsung Galaxy S3.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 comes in white or "pebble blue" on Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile, and an exclusive red version will be released by AT&T in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S3 is the Android 4.0 flagship

TechRadar recently pitted the Samsung Galaxy S3 against its biggest competitors, Apple's iPhone 4S and HTC's One X.

The Galaxy S3 sports a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm S4 processor, 8MP camera, and 2100mAh battery.

The Android 4.0 smartphone also features NFC capabilities, facial recognition to track users' eye movements, and voice controls mimicking the Apple iPhone 4S's Siri.

Samsung expects to sell 10 million Galaxy S3 phones this month, and now that the phone's actually seeing a wide release, that number could be attainable.

