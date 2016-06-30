Revealed: Android Nougat is the new name for Android N

Hungry for more Android? Well later this year you'll be able to tuck into Android Nougat – the new name for Android N.

Google took to its Twitter (and Snapchat) accounts to announce the name, putting the end to the rumors of Nutella, Nerds and Naan.

For those eager to check out Android Nougat early, the software is currently available in Beta for select handsets giving you a taste of some of the new features which include split screen, a slender quick settings bars, fast app switching and Doze 2.0.

Has Google chosen wisely? Let us know in our poll before - and if you had a better idea stick it in the comments - maybe we can start a petition to get it changed?