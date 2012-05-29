Pebble blue Samsung Galaxy S3 in mass shortage

The Samsung Galaxy S3 has gone on sale today in 28 countries, however anyone who is looking to get their hands on the pebble blue model could be sorely disappointed.

According to various reports and industry insiders, the pebble blue version of Samsung's latest flagship device is suffering delays due to manufacturing issues.

This has resulted in there being considerably less blue versions available on launch day, with most customers having to settle for the white clad Galaxy S3 for the time being - although there may be a day or so delay with this version too!

Update: TechRadar spoke to Samsung who said: "Samsung's GALAXY S III Pebble Blue version comes with a newly invented blue colour and special hyperglaze material.

"In order to meet the highest internal quality standards and to provide the best quality GALAXY S III to customers, a short supply of Pebble Blue version is expected in some regions in the next 2-3 weeks.

"Samsung is working hard to ensure that customers will get the Pebble Blue coloured devices as soon as possible."

Bad news for pre-orders

This news will bring disappointment to those who were organised and got in early to pre-order the blue Samsung Galaxy S3, as many of them look set to miss out – with a wait of possibly two to four weeks ahead of them.

There's no clear word on when the pebble blue stock will arrive, or what pre-ordered customers will face, but for anyone who was trying to decide between a Galaxy S3 or HTC One X, the latter may have just got an extra boost.

We have contacted UK suppliers and networks to see if we can find out when the pebble blue version may make it to our shores, and we'll update this article once we hear back.

Update: O2 has said: "The Samsung Galaxy S3 is the most pre-ordered Android phone in O2's history and we want to give everyone who has pre-ordered the best possible experience.

"Samsung has said there is a worldwide shortage of blue Samsung Galaxy S3s so they will be available in extremely limited numbers. The white version will be available from all O2 channels on 30 May."

Update: A T-Mobile spokesperson also confirmed the delay: "We can confirm we have received stock of the white variant of the handset and expect to be able to fulfil all the pre-orders we've received for this device at launch.

"However, we've been advised by the manufacturer of a shipping delay on the pebble blue version.

"Although we expect to receive stock shortly, we are contacting customers who have pre-ordered this colour to let them know that there may be a slight delay, and to reassure them we will look to fulfil their order as swiftly as possible."

Have you managed to pick up a pebble blue Samsung Galaxy S3, or have you been left out in the cold? Let us know in the comment box below.

