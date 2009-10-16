MOTODROID - Motorola's new Android phone

Motorola's alleged next Android phone has been shown on video - but in a mysterious film to hide the handset.

The new video from Boy Genius Report shows a darkened phone bearing the Motorola logo, with an updated start-up screen and a robotic voice droning the word 'droid'.

There's not a lot more to go on, as the phone is (presumably on purpose) darkened out of the shot.

Much like HTC?

But the unlock screen bears more than a passing resemblance to the HTC Sense UI version, meaning Motorola has probably been pushing its MotoBlur Android skin even harder this time.

We're hearing that Motorola is looking to follow up the mostly successful DEXT launch with one, or maybe even two, phone launches before Christmas - the new Droid makes sense as the next effort.

Either way, take a look at the video and see for yourself - are you interested in what Motorola has to offer yet, or will it take a lot more for you to sit up and take notice?

