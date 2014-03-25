LG is bringing Knock Code to G2 and G Flex starting this April

Knock knock
Who's there?
LG
LG Who?
LG's Knock Code feature, introduced with the G Pro 2 last month, is branching out to other LG handsets, including the LG G2 and LG G Flex.
Knock Code improves on LG's existing 'tap to unlock' KnockOn feature, making security more sophisticated by offering users up to over 80,0000 possible combinations - and making for fewer finger smudges on the screen.
The new security feature, which will also hit the F series and L series handsets, will start rolling out to older LG phones this April, with exact dates to be announced locally.
Worst. Joke. Ever.
