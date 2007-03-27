Google to shine with LG

All future LG mobiles will come packed with Google search tools, thanks to a new deal announced today between the two companies.

Google has already signed similar deals with Samsung and Motorola , but this new agreement will bring applications like Google maps to LG's popular Shine and Chocolate mobiles - and possibly the upcoming Prada phone as well. Tools to be included on future LG handsets are: Google search, Google Maps, Gmail and direct access to Blogger.com .

As well as the two companies marketing joint LG-Google handsets together, LG plans to release "at least" 10 new Google-loaded handsets in 2007.

The first LG phones with Google applications will hit shops in the UK, America, Asia and Europe later this year.