Google throws weight behind HTC in Apple suit

Google has given its support to HTC in the recent lawsuit Apple has raised over alleged patents.

Given that the patent claims made by Apple appear to be more about Android than specific HTC phones in most cases, we contacted Google to see if it had a response.

A Google spokesperson told TechRadar: "We are not a party to this lawsuit. However, we stand behind our Android operating system and the partners who have helped us to develop it."

Battle royale brewing

The fact that Google has spoken out at all over the issue shows that there are likely some patent allegations facing the Android operating system, as Apple never specifically mentions it in the documents filed.

Google has been viewed as a threat to Apple, especially in the mobile space, since Eric Schmidt left Jobs' board of directors last year, so competition was always expected between the two firms.

But this lawsuit shows that Apple is clearly worried about the threat Google and Android are providing in the phone arena, so it will be interesting to see whether this spat is handled quickly or rumbles on for years and years.