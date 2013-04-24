Acer spills details on Liquid E2

The slew of Android devices continues with the unveiling of the Acer Liquid E2, which is heading to Europe this May.

The Liquid E2 is similar to the E1 in specs, but has been given a design overhaul, improved camera and hefty new quad-core processor. It also has optional dual-SIM functionality if you fancy that.

The E2 tots a 4.5-inch 430x960 qHD display with dual front stereo speakers that will pump out the sounds from the Liquid's Moodagent - a feature that will create playlists based on your mood.

Liquid lunch

The rear 8MP camera, meanwhile, can shoot 1080p video at 30 fps, while a 2MP snapper can be found on the front.

Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio and a microSD card slot are also wrapped up in the package. The handset will go on sale in Europe in mid-May, and will be priced at €229 (about £195).

We contacted Acer to ask when a release of the handset in the US or elsewhere might happen, but they told us they were unable to provide such information at this time.