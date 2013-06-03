Trending
First Acer phablet floats into view with the Liquid S1

Well if everyone else is doing it...

Acer reveals Liquid S1, its first ever phablet

Kicking off Computex in Taiwan today, Acer unveiled its first phablet handset, the Liquid S1, previously hinted at during MWC.

With a 5.7-inch HD 1280 x 720 display, the all-in-one is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

An 8MB cameras on the back can shoot 1080p video, while the front 2MP snapper can grab 720p.

A feature Acer is really underlining is the Float UI, which can have various widgets running on top of apps for a seemingly more efficient multitasking experience.

Float on

Acer claims the Liquid S1 will pack "a day's worth of battery power" - though we wouldn't say that's an awful lot to brag about.

According to Acer, we can expect this one to land in the UK in Q3, with a price tag of €349 (about £300, US $455, AUS $475). No US release announced just yet, but we'll let you know if and when that changes.

