'We want KitKat!' say thousands of petition-signing Galaxy Nexus owners

Galaxy Nexus owners miffed their devices won't receive the latest Android 4.4 KitKat update can now take action!

Sorry, we got a little caught up in the spirit of the 15,823 (at last check) people who've signed a Change.org petition asking Google to send the new OS down to their handsets.

"We, the Galaxy Nexus owners and anticipators ask you, Google, to update the Galaxy Nexus for one last time and give us KitKat! Don't be an apple ;)," the petition cheekily read in part.

Google revealed after its October 31 KitKat announcement that the Samsung phone falls outside the 18-month release window of devices it will update, clearly causing waves of disgruntledness to flow amongst those with older phones.

Organizer Max Duckwitz wrote November 4 that he'd printed the signatures and comments, plus a letter and the petition text, and sent them to Android head Sundar Pichai. The ball is in your court, Mr. Pichai.

