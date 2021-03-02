Microsoft Surface devices could get best cameras yet, thanks to a new hire

Microsoft's upcoming Surface devices could be looking at a hefty camera upgrade thanks to its latest hire, a former Lumia photography lead. Ari Partinen also helped out Apple with its smartphones – the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 – so he has plenty of experience.

In a tweet Ari Partinen said he’s joined the Microsoft Surface imaging team, but we aren’t 100% sure what this means yet for any upcoming tech. Our best guess is that he could be improving the webcam capabilities of Surface Laptop products, given the rise of home working that the Covid-19 pandemic has seen in across the world.

Partinen is also likely lending a hand to improve the imaging capabilities of the more compact Surface devices, too, like the Surface Duo – because that was one area in which we felt the current model was lacking.

Just don’t expect any camera improvements for Surface devices too soon. As he’s only a recent hire, we don’t expect Partinen’s expertise to impact devices for at least six months to a year, at least not from a hardware perspective.

How important are cameras?

According to a 2018 survey by Statista , camera quality was the fifth most important phone feature to consumers, with 86% saying it was something they considered when buying a smartphone.

For the Surface Duo, which blends the line between phone and computer, the camera quality is definitely something Microsoft would do well to address if they want to win more people over.

When it comes to more traditional laptops, webcams are essential for conducting business from home, so an improvement in that department could win over anyone who's thinking about buying a Surface Laptop.

Only time will tell how much of an impact Partinen will have on Microsoft Surface cameras, but we’re eager to see what changes he’ll bring.