Marvel reveals first look at Moon Knight, She-Hulk Disney Plus shows

Marvel Studios has given us our first taste at its upcoming Disney Plus shows in She-Hulk and Moon Knight.
Revealed as part of the November 12 Disney Plus Day celebrations, Marvel released a 14-minute long video that looks back at its 2021 streaming slate, as well as looking forward to what's to come.
The featurette, which also gives us a good glimpse at the streamer's upcoming Hawkeye TV series, is only viewable on the Disney Plus app right now. If you hop on over there and skip to the 11:50 mark, though, you can check out the first footage of Moon Knight and She-Hulk.
Developing...
