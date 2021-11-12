Trending

Marvel reveals first look at Moon Knight, She-Hulk Disney Plus shows

By

She-Hulk and Moon Knight arrive in 2022

The official logo for Marvel's Moon Knight Disney Plus series
(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel Studios has given us our first taste at its upcoming Disney Plus shows in She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Revealed as part of the November 12 Disney Plus Day celebrations, Marvel released a 14-minute long video that looks back at its 2021 streaming slate, as well as looking forward to what's to come.

The featurette, which also gives us a good glimpse at the streamer's upcoming Hawkeye TV series, is only viewable on the Disney Plus app right now. If you hop on over there and skip to the 11:50 mark, though, you can check out the first footage of Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Developing...

Tom Power
Tom Power

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. 


Away from work, Tom can found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, and petting every dog he comes across in the outside world.
See more TV news