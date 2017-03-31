Last chance to get discount MacBook Pro USB-C dongles from Apple

Launched last autumn, the newest MacBook Pro caught some heat with controversy over connectivity as many of the previous standard ports were ditched for an all USB-C platform. Thus, apparently feeling guilty (and the burn), the company dropped some big discounts on USB-C dongles – but today, those deals are finally expiring. Which means get one today or you'll be searching for a USB-C monitor instead.

You might recall that the discounts on USB-C adapters range from 15% to huge 50% price cuts, and initially those offers were only supposed to run until the end of 2016.

However, Apple thought better and as the end of December edged closer, the firm extended the sale to run until March 31. Which, as the more keenly observant of you will notice, is today.

So, if you fancy a cheap USB-C adapter, best get yourself over to Apple’s online store right now in order to make your purchase before tomorrow rolls around.

Discounts include the likes of the following:

UltraFine discounts

It’s also worth noting that the 25% discounts on LG’s UltraFine 4K and 5K displays, which were revealed alongside the newest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, will also expire after today. (And yes, the gremlins with the 5K monitor’s shielding have been resolved).

Of course, Apple isn’t the only source of discounted USB-C dongles that connectivity-challenged MacBook Pro users can avail themselves of. Amazon offers some nifty discounts on these accessories which don’t run out at midnight.

For example, the Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is currently knocked down to $49 (it’s £47 in the UK) on Amazon, the same as Apple’s discount price.

Via: Engadget