LG’s 5K monitor will soon work around routers again

LG is taking action regarding its router-phobic 5K monitor – which hit the headlines earlier this week due to problems with interference from Wi-Fi hardware – pledging to fix the issue for those who have been hit by this bugbear.

Some customers have found that their UltraFine 5K Display essentially freaks out if positioned near a wireless router, leading to a flickering screen, or even a black one (and indeed connected MacBook laptops are being caused to freeze up, too).

LG’s customer support previously acknowledged this issue and advised monitor owners to ensure any router was placed at least 2 meters away from the display, but the firm has now said it will beef up the shielding on the product to cure the problem.

In an email sent to TechRadar, the company stated: “LG apologizes for this inconvenience and is committed to delivering the best quality products possible, so all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding.”

Display disruption?

Not only will new monitors be free of the issue going forward, but, according to Recode, existing models won’t be left out in the cold – they’ll be fitted with the improved shielding, too. Of course, the not-so-good-news in that case is the disruption of having to send your precious monitor away for attention for who knows how long – particularly if you need it for work.

At least LG is taking action, but there will doubtless be those who are disappointed that they aren’t getting a swap for a new model, which would obviously be far more convenient – but a costly nightmare for LG.

Of course, better shielding should have been fitted in the first place, and a heady dose of negative publicity would have been avoided…

At any rate, if you have an affected 5K display, you best get in touch with the monitor vendor, but in the meantime, you’ll just have to keep that screen away from any routers.