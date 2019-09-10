iPhone 11 launch: Apple Event 2019 as it happened

The 2019 Apple Event brought us launches galore, with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch 5 all jostling for position on stage in Cupertino, California.

Oh, and let's not forget that Apple also managed to sneak out a new iPad seventh generation tablet too.

The 2019 Apple Event began at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (that's 4am AEDT on September 11 in Australia), and ran for an hour and 40 minutes with Apple revealing a huge number of new products.

We've had more on a new iPad, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade - so read on below to hear more.

iPhone 11 launch: as it happened

All times in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

The 2019 Apple Event has finished. Below you'll find our blow-by-blow iPhone 11 launch liveblog if you want to relive the whole keynote presentation.

11:39 - Tim is wrapping up now - the new iPad, Arcade, Apple TV Plus, the new Watch 5, new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro range all being chatted about.

Enough of these, I want to see them. But are we going to see one more thing?

Nope - we're going into the hands on area. Laters guys, I'm about to go scrum!

11:36 - While we hear a little more about retail, let's talk about what we've just heard. The price not rising for these iPhones is really rather impressive, and the lowering of the iPhone 11, compared to the iPhone XR, is going to really make the iPhone seem 'affordable' again.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be seen as something that's not designed for all users, and actually takes Apple out of the 'high-end' race thanks to sticking the Pro moniker on there.

That doesn't mean the iPhone 11 is anywhere near the level of the Pro, but for those that just want a new iPhone, this is going to be a real tempter.

11:33 - We've just seen a video that really reinforces how the devices are just so professional. There's a new line of cases for these too.

The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at $1099. The pre-orders start on Friday September 13, with a delivery of September 20. The iPhone XR will remain at $599, and the iPhone 8 at $499.

These are impressive prices from Apple.

11:30 - A little spec recap for you: there's Wi-Fi 6 on board here, it's IP68-rated for better resistance, and fast charging, alongside wireless charging too.

I'll tell you what - by making the camera bump the same color as the body, it doesn't look anywhere near as bad as we were expecting.

11:27 - We've got a director on the stage to talk about how the lenses and the iPhone work in a 'professional' setting. This is interesting as Sony has been doing this already this year.

Apple has worked with Filmic, the video app maker, allowing you to shoot with all the lenses at the same time (including the selfie camera) which means more coverage on the same take.

This is certainly a powerful phone indeed. Although being able to show what's being filmed at the same time - come on, we've seen that for ages. Nokia was first to that, but it showing what can be done with the phone.

11:25 - The sensors are paired and calibrated at the factory, so the tone and look across all cameras the same when flicking between them in shooting.

It's hard to tell at the moment which phone is going to be the most popular - it's going to depend on the cost...

11:23 - Now we're on to Pro video on the new iPhone 11 Pro - and we're seeing a demo.

It already looks better than on the iPhone 11 - so much more clarity and depth. There's still that 'hyper-real' quality that comes from the iPhone camera, thanks to more frames per second, but again it looks more powerful and had credits at the end.

Apple is certainly trying to tell us that this is a Pro phone, indeed.

11:22 - Let's talk about 'Deep Fusion' - it allows photos shot on the iPhone 11 Pro to use machine learning to shoot nine images before you press the shutter, selecting things 24 million pixels, one at a time, and making sure the output is absolutely perfect.

'Computational photography mad science', Schiller calls it.

11:19 - The camera prowess of these snappers in the hands of the pro photographers are really breathtaking - no matter the brand, it's sometimes nice to take a moment and remember how good a smartphone can be these days.

Apple is making a bigger play than ever before about how this camera is just so powerful - each image has the EXIF data in the corner, really pushing those 'pro' credentials.

11:17 - Let's talk more about teh camear - there's three 12MP sensors in there, with a range of apertures to help get the best light levels. There's an optical telephoto lens that jumps in 2x, or the Ultra-wide goes 2x back from the main sensor. A lot more vision here.

11:14 - Let's hear more about how the iPhone 11 Pro is better at low-power battery work - with the iPhone 11 Pro bringing more than four hours more battery than the iPhone XS. And the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts five hours longer, with the 18W faster adaptor in the box for faster charging. Finally.

11:12 - A13 Bionic is being explained better here - there's machine learning accelerators so everything has gone a lot faster. Over 1 trillion operations per second mean that the smarts inside the phone will be even quicker and smarter.

11:09 - The back is a single piece of machined glass, and new frosted, matte finish.

There's a midnight green color, space gray, silver and a new gold version. New colors, indeed. And we're sticking with the 5.8-incha dn 6.5-inch, and there's a new OLED panel with 2m:1 contrast ration, and 1200 nits of brightness (that's very bright indeed for a phone) and is 15% more efficient.

It's the same experience that's from the Mac Pro, and it's in the iPhone. Schiller is excited about that. The display is called the 'Super Retina XDR display' - that's a lot of words.

Now we're going to hear more about the performance of the phone.

11.08 - The iPhone 11 Pro is confirmed. I really stuck my neck out and said that name wouldn't come - shows how useless my instincts were.

There are two models coming, and Phil Schiller is onstage to talk through the 'big ones'.

The first phone that Apple has called Pro, it's designed 'for all of us, even if we're not a pro'.

11:06 - So, that's the iPhone 11. When can we get it and how much will it cost? Apple is going to be offering it for $699 - that's why it wants to make a big deal of this phone. That's cheap for Apple, and cheaper than last year!

Actually, that price drop is huge. Pretty impressive indeed from Apple. Tim is back on stage - and he's confirmed that's not the end of it.

11:03 - Onto battery - the iPhone XR already had the best battery in the iPhone as yet. The new iPhone 11 will go for an hour longer - and we're done, and onto a video.

The screen of specs confirmed that it will be more water and dust-resistant than ever before - as well as continuting with wireless charging.

It's interesting that this is Apple's new play - making the 'cheaper' iPhone the flagship this year.

11:00 - Yang Yang from Giant Networks is showing how powerful the gaming chipset is. The performance is impressive, but we see this every year...

Pascal's Wager is comoing to the App Store next month, and while it is impressive it doesn't specifcally show how good it is - let's wait to play that and find out.

10:59 - We're getting the A13 Bionic with the iPhone 11, the fastest chipset from Apple yet - the 'fastest CPU ever in a smartphone'.

And it's also the fastest GPU ever in a smartphone - Apple is showing just how much faster it is through graphs on stage.

10:58 - Just seen an ad for 'Slow Mo selfies', as you can take 'Slofies' (NO, JUST NO) with the front-facing camera.

10:57 - The iPhone 11 has a wider 12MP TrueDepth Camera, but when rotating to landscape it will automatically go to 12MP from 7MP to get more people in with the wider-angle lens.

Just saw the 'Optical 2x zoom out' listed in the specs - that means that the 'normal' lens is the telephoto one, we guess?

10:56 - Key question: will Apple make more, or less, of a deal about the iPhone 11 Pro if it lands?

10:54 - Now we're seeing the video shot on the iPhone 11 entirely - it's impressive, although you can tell it's shot on a phone camera. Still, shows what can be done with the right capabilities. The Cinematic Video Stabilization was more impressive as it was all handheld, and you can switch between the normal and ultra-wide camera while shooting.

There's 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range (not HDR).

10:53 - You can take better portrait photos with the two sensors, and there's a new portrait lighting effect, and there's a new Night mode too.

This comes on automatically when it's dark enough to reduce noise and brighten things. The demo looks good, but it's hard to tell if it's better than the Google Pixel camera's Night Sight.

10:51 - There is the rumored tap-to-extend nudge, where the ultra-wide will let you know there's a better image lying around. Interesting that the telephoto lens isn't added here to this 'budget' iPhone.

The Neural Engine is back, allowing for a wider gamut of improvements to the camera's results.

10:50 - The iPhone 11 camera has a 36mm, f/1.8 lens, and 13mm ultra-wide camera, rather than a telephoto lens.

10:49 - Kyann on stage now. It's got a brushed aluminum chassis, with six colors, thanks to a green, black, purple, and yellow along with red. There's a 6.1-inch display, alongside spatial audion to create a soundfield around you, and Dolby Atmos is supported too.

10:48 - The newest iPhone has two lenses, multiple colors, that square buymp on teh back and a notch - it's called the iPhone 11.

This is interesting - the next generation of iPhone. This definitely looks like the iPhoen XR rebooted - so are we getting the iPhone 11 Pro?

10:47 - Right, here we go. Tim is talking again - about how amazing the iPhone has been from the word go. Talking about the iPhone XR being the most popular in the world, and the XS and XS Max being the most advanced ever.

But, what's the name of the new ones?

Here we go: video time.

10:45 - Now we're watching a video talking about how good the Apple Watch is. From fitness to payments to music and interactions with friends. It does do a lot, and adding in some chat about compasses that help - alongside how good it is at monitoring your heartbeat.

'In conclusion, this Watch tells time... among other things'.

Something fruity just got opened in the room. It's a really strong smell. Oh, wait we're onto iPhone!

10:44 - Series 3 is still being sold, and has a lower price of $199 for the GPS model. Aaaaaaaaaaand Tim is back.

Today is going to be a long one for me crying emoji.

10:43 - Doesn't look like sleep tracking is on there. The price begins, for GPS models, at $399, and $499 for the LTE version. You can order from today, and they'll be in stores from September 20.

10:40 - There's a lot more in the safety features - with internatioal emergency calling on the cellular version of the watch when you're around the world.

There's more case finishes than ever, with aluminum in gold, silver and space gray - and it's 100% recycled.

Steel is back, alongside titanium for the new Watch. There's a brushed space black version, and ceramic is back in white as well.

New Apple Watch Nike models are coming with new bands and faces, and new Hermes models as well. PLEASE STOP TALKING. I CAN'T TYPE THIS FAST.

There's a stainless steel black Hermes band model, combined with a band. Just letting you know.

10:39 - There's a built-in compass in Series 5 - which isn't as exciting, let's be honest. Although it'll be good for hiking.

There's a new Compass app too - ah, we miss that from the iPhone. Good it's not dead.

10:38 - The new always-on display is LTPO - which means it can go from 60Hz to 1Hz, a display driver, new light sensor and better inner power management.

There's the same 18-hour battery life, so does that mean there's no sleep tracking? This is a big thing for the new Apple Watch. All the screens and watch faces - including the fitness app - are tuned to be working for the low-brightness mode.

10:37 - New watch faces, and movement tracking on the Apple Watch Series 5 - which comes with an ALWAYS ON display! Finally!

How is this possible with battery life concerns?

10:35 - Interesting that Apple has decided to talk so long about that - the need for the Watch to be seen as a real health benefit is clearly key as a reason to buy.

Tim's now talking about what's next - Stan from the Apple Watch team is sharing the next generation of Apple Watch. VIDEO TIME!

10:33 - Tim is back on stage now to talk about the health benefits - and he's just invited someone to the stage to talk more about the health research.

My word, I missed her name too. I'm really sorry, person talking. I'm having a nightmare today.

But anyway, onto the Apple Heart Study - how Apple contributed studies into atrial fibrillation - so we're getting more studies.

There's a study into hearing, using the Noise app on the Watch, the Apple Women's Health Study to help inform on conditions like osteoporosis, and finally the Apple Heart and Movement Study.

This one partners with the American Heart Association to see how heart health and movement are paired - you can enroll with the Apple Research App.

Great pains to say this is opt-in, and privacy is total - classic Apple. That's coming to the US later this year, that app.

10:32 - There's still more that the entire wearables world can do with fitness - the Apple Watch is great at getting you started, but learning and growing with you, being more holistic, is still the aim of so many brands.

10:29 - Video time to hear how the Apple Watch is helping people. Apple decided to FaceTime some people about how people were saved by the Apple Watch - including an emotional chap who fell, and his Watch called 911 and his wife.

A pregnant woman's baby was saved, a man was rescued from a heart attack and a deaf man gets a notifcation when his child is crying.

Apple always does well in reminding people how it's actually in the real world - how people are using the fitness elements to get fitter and go out to do better.

10:28 - Onto Apple Watch - and we're not even half an hour in.

10:25 - Apple Arcade and TV Plus is being rolled together as a reason to buy the iPad - with the free subscription being a big reason to buy it.

It's got the home button with TouchID. It's got up to 10 hours of battery life and will be made from 100% recycled aluminum. That's something we'd like to see all manufacturers doing.

Oh, price time: it starts at $329. That's pretty cheap, even with the slightly-lower spec. For the education customers, you can get it for $299 - and can order today with shipping at 'the end of the month'.

And he's off, with Tim back!

10:24 - We're back to the info on iPadOS right now - with Safari's 'desktop-class' browsing being shown off once again as a great upgrade.

We've seen all this, although you can connect thumb drive and SD card through the connection - but does the new iPad have a USB-C connector?

Key questions of our time.

10:22 - Apple VP Greg Joswiak is here to unveil the 'new seventh generation iPad'. A big upgrade with a lot of new features - and it supports Apple Pencil.

Why launch today, Apple? Don't you know how many hands on I have to do?

There's a 10.2-inch display - and it's got 'more pixels and brightness' than the best-selling laptop. There's the A10 Fusion chip inside - man, that's a little old. But it does have the smart connector for a keyboard that it shares with the iPad Pro.

10:20 - 'This has been a huge year for iPad, we've revamped our entire line-up'. Does that mean we're about to get a new one?

iPadOS is being talked up too - about how it's designed for the platform, using the basis of the iOS 13.

Oh, we're getting a new iPad. Looks like the rumors were true.

10:19 - When you buy an iPhone, Macbook or Apple TV, you're going to get a year for free - people are losing their minds over that one. There was a tangible, visceral 'WHOA' in here. Tim is clearly excited - although we're now hearing about iPad.

This is breakneck speed.

10:18 - Apple TV is coming from November 1, with more shows coming every month in over 100 countries... and it's only $4.99 per month. That's raised the roof in this Steve Jobs Theater.

10:16 - Nobody can see, but then some babies are born that totally can see - and cue epic music. It's hard to feel the characterisation, but a lot of people want to kill those children to appease gods.

It looks fairly well acted from this trailer - and it's certainly meant to be epic. It feels more like a film than a TV series, which is probably the aesthetic Apple is going for.

10:13 - Next up, Apple TV Plus. We're hearing about the trailers - For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show. These do look interesting, to be fair - Tim's talking up the reaction to trailers, with over 100 million views.

Apparently, The Morning Show is one of the most popular trailers ever - but we're going to see more about the drama 'See', the futuristic show where there is no vision.

Now we're going to see the trailer... oooooh. Let's watch.

10:11 - Ann's back - telling us we're going to get a huge amount of new studios in the Apple Arcade mix, and you'll be able to get in 150 countries around the world from September 19. And it's going to be $4.99 per month... that got a couple of 'whoas' in the room.

There will be a one month free trial, and 'hundreds' of new games will be coming in the next few weeks - and Tim is back.

10:10 - It's Sayonara something something... man, I'm bad at listening. This is a mix of flying, racing and beat matching as a game - again, it's nice but nothing crazy.

Sayonara Wild Hearts. Just Googled it. You're welcome.

10:07 - I totally just missed the name of this game. But it's a swimming dude who is humanity's last survivor under the sea. That doesn't sound good for us - although we do have a little drone.

Again, it's a nice game - but will this entice people to sign up? Apple Arcade needs a huge title to get people involved and paying each month. Frogger and this game that I'm really pissed I missed the name for.

Oh, it's Shinsekai: Into the Depths. Phew.

Now the last demo: Annapurna Interactive with Kelsey Hansen taking to the stage.

10:06 - Everyone just laughed at a baby in sunglasses. This is clearly a friendly room - Frogger looks nice, but it's not a huge title to start with. Let's hear more from Capcom with Peter Fabiano.

10:04 - Let's hear more about Apple Arcade. The subscription allows users to get access to a host of exclusive games from within the App Store - designed to be attractive to all members of the family.

We're hearing from Konami first, with Benhamin Kinney coming on stage. A plinth just magically rose out the stage.

'Frogger in ToyTown' is going to be the first game shown. It's nice in 3D, but is it really the best advert?

10:02 - Tim is talking about how important it is to give the top tools to actually do things - the 'fusion' of hardware, sofware and services.

Cook has just confirmed a huge morning with some 'truly big announcements' - so big, he's not giving an update and getting straight into the App Store - talking about the Apple Arcade. Let's hear from Ann... I wish I could remember her last name.

10:00 - Lights are down. Video starting. Just seen the old iPod touchwheel, the TouchID logo, a Mac, some spinning MacBooks, iPads, Pencils, Airpods, some notes of Siri, a HomePod, the Apple TV remote, an iPhone camera getting more lenses, iOS 13 and some workouts on the Apple Watch. With some health elements too.

Phew, it's not stopping. There's the iPhone XR - 'give some people some wonderful tools and they'll do wonderful things'.

Tim is here. People are clapping.